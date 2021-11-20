Fortnite Naruto Challenges: How to earn Nindo points and unlock Kurama Glider and other rewards

Epic has recently released v18.40 update for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The update tweaked several gameplay options and fixed minor glitches. However, the spotlight was fixed upon the arrival of Naruto to the island.

The ninja from the Hidden Leaf Village was teased for almost an entire season before Epic released it. The Fortnite x Naruto collaboration is by far the biggest one for Chapter 2 Season 8, and it has released several cosmetics and bundles for gamers in the Item Shop.

A new set of quests named the Nindo challenges have also been released, and gamers can earn exclusive in-game items, including the Kurama glider, for free.

Fortnite Nindo Challenge: A complete guide for gamers

Completing the Fortnite Nindo Challenges won't be much of a problem for gamers. However, they'll be required to follow the steps involved properly to be eligible to complete the mission and claim the rewards.

Before embarking upon the journey to complete the quests, loopers should visit the official Fortnite Nindo website to sign up for the quests. Unless this step is completed, Epic will find it difficult to reward gamers even if they finish the missions diligently.

The Fortnite Nindo quests commenced on November 17 and will run until November 21. Each day a new reward will be unlocked by the developers. The Kurama Glider unlocks on day five, and gamers can get it for free by getting 35 points in a day.

Each elimination will grant them one point. This means that loopers need to have 35 eliminations in a day to be eligible to get the Kurama Glider. The quest is a cakewalk for those who spend a considerable amount of time in Fortnite. However, those who are not regular will need some time to finish the quest.

Along with the Kurama Glider, the Fortnite Nindo Quest has several other in-game items that are up for grabs.

A detailed list of the rewards for completing the Fortnite Nindo Quests and the steps involved are listed below:

Naruto Emoticon - Earn at least one point on day 1

Sakura Emoticon - Earn at least one point on day 2

Sasuke Emoticon - Earn at least one point on day 3

Kakashi Emoticon - Earn at least one point on day 4

Kurama Glider - Complete a daily milestone (earn at least 35 points in one day)

Shinobi Teamwork Loading Screen - Complete a daily milestone (earn at least 35 points in one day)

