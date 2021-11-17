How to get free Fortnite x Naruto collab rewards in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite players were introduced to Naruto yesterday as multiple outfits from the anime reached the Item Shop in the shape of three bundles. While players can always opt to buy the outfits and other cosmetics such as pickaxes and gliders, unlocking free items from such exclusive collaborations provides a bigger thrill.

Fortnite has launched the Nindo challenges in the game and players can unlock multiple free cosmetics for free by simply playing the game. There are stickers, loading screens and emotes to be won while playing, which are exclusive to the Naruto collaboration.

Unlock free Naruto themed cosmetics in Nindo challenge in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Players need to follow some basic steps to unlock Naruto-themed cosmetics in Fortnite for free:

1) Players will have to visit the official Nindo website and sign up by following the on-screen prompts. Furthermore, they need to register on the website using their Epic Games account.

2) After logging in, players will receive their first challenge and each of the new characters in Fortnite from the anime. Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi will challenge the players in different missions.

3) Upon completing missions, players will earn points and receive free rewards every day.

Day 1: HAPPY NARUTO EMOTICON

Day 2: SAD SAKURA EMOTICON

Day 3: ANGRY SASUKE EMOTICON

Day 4: SHOCKED KAKASHI EMOTICON

Below are all the rewards that players can expect by earning points every day in the Fortnite Nindo challenge:

Naruto Uzumaki Emoticon

Sasuke Uchiha Emoticon

Sakura Haruno Emoticon

Kakashi Hatake Emoticon

Kurama Glider

Shinobi Teamwork Loading Screen

They can also purchase the Kurama Glider and Shinobi Teamwork Loading Screen from the Item Shop. However, free-to-play gamers will appreciate the opportunity to unlock an exclusive item for free.

Unfortunately, the main skin cannot be obtained for free as of now. And unless Epic Games has a change of heart later, there's no telling when the skin will make it back to the Item Shop after it leaves once the current collaboration is over.

The Fortnite Nindo challenges start at 4:00 am ET on November 17 and last until 11:59 PM ET on November 21.

