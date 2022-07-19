Fortnite x Dragon Ball: Everything known about collaboration so far

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration has been in development for quite some time and will be released soon. There have been numerous leaks about the new content that will be added with it, and players can't wait for its release.

Epic Games has released three major Fortnite Battle Royale updates in Chapter 3 Season 3. Some had interesting information regarding the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration, and fans now have lots of details about it.

This article covers everything leaked about the upcoming collab. Readers must remember there are many leaks about the crossover. However, it will only mention leaks from reputable and verified Fortnite leakers.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration will bring many cosmetic items, including free rewards

Many respectable Fortnite leakers have revealed that the upcoming partnership will bring many different cosmetic items to the video game. There will be four skins, including Goku, Vegeta, and Beerus.

The fourth option will likely be female, although this hasn't been fully confirmed yet. Besides the skin, players can purchase other cosmetic items, such as pickaxes and gliders.

Many users hope that the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration will bring a Kamehameha emote, but it appears that Epic Games is planning to add this move as a Mythic ability.

The collaboration will also add many new quests to the game. Considering that the developer will release free cosmetic rewards, they will most likely be earned through these quests.

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover will bring a small interface change, and loopers receiving a new lobby screen.

Gameplay changes

The association will bring several gameplay changes as well. Aside from cosmetic items released to the Item Shop for a limited time, gamers will be able to use an item that will come with the collab.

According to leakers, a special capsule item will be released in Fortnite Battle Royale and Creative. It is unknown what this item's purpose will be, but fans might get more information with the v21.40 update.

It also appears that players can use Kamehameha as a Mythic ability. They already had a chance to use many such skills during the Marvel crossover season in Chapter 2 Season 4. Considering this will be a Mythic ability, fans might get a special NPC with the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration.

Lastly, it will bring a new location to the island. It is codenamed "Preheat," but there aren't any other details about it.

However, it won't be surprising if Epic replaces The Daily Bugle with a Dragon Ball POI. After all, the existing location can be found in a dormant volcano, so maybe this could have something to do with the codename.

As for the release date of the upcoming collab, nothing has been confirmed yet. However, loopers can expect it to be released around August 18 as a new Dragon Ball animated movie is coming to theaters on this date.

