Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab leak reveals mini event and much more on the way

The upcoming Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration is going to be huge. Based on the latest leaks, this could end up being the biggest collaboration Epic Games has ever released in the popular video game.

The collaboration seems to be just around the corner, and players can't wait to experience it in the battle royale title. It all started with Epic Games releasing a Creative mode prop for the game data, then shortly after, Loopers received huge leaks, which showed how massive the upcoming crossover was going to be.

According to HYPEX, the most popular Fortnite leaker, the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration will even have its own tab in the main menu. The leaker has revealed a few more details about the crossover, so let's check them out.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration will be much bigger than many players expected

When Fortnite leakers first revealed leaks regarding the game's collaboration with the popular anime, many players believed that Epic Games would only unleash a few cosmetic items into the game.

However, it appears that the upcoming collaboration will be massive and will even have its own tab in the main menu. As you can see in the short video below, there will be a "Stamina Event" tab, although its name could change before the collaboration comes out.

HYPEX @HYPEX Those 7 circles might be a reference for the 7 weeks of challenges and/or the 7 dragon balls. Idk what the rest means tho! Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab will have its OWN custom tab, that's how serious they're taking this collabThose 7 circles might be a reference for the 7 weeks of challenges and/or the 7 dragon balls. Idk what the rest means tho! Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab will have its OWN custom tab, that's how serious they're taking this collab 🔥 Those 7 circles might be a reference for the 7 weeks of challenges and/or the 7 dragon balls. Idk what the rest means tho! https://t.co/kduCHMD4nW

The fact that the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration is going to have its own tab on the main menu means a lot. Players will most likely be able to track the progress of their challenges in this tab, and it may also reveal some other important information.

Even HYPEX isn't sure what it all means, but it's important to note that there is a so-called resource header. There is a chance that the upcoming Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration will bring a new type of resource that Loopers will use to unlock free cosmetic items.

Challenges, free rewards, and release date

According to Fortnite leakers, Epic Games will release numerous challenges during the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration. These challenges will most likely reward players with free cosmetic items, as there have also been leaks about free cosmetics.

Fortnite players will most likely get Punch Cards back as well. This feature was quite popular in Chapter 2, but Epic Games decided to remove it from the game.

While the release date hasn't been confirmed yet, HYPEX believes that the collaboration could come out within a week. The new Dragon Ball animated movie is coming out on August 18, so it is very likely that the collaboration will happen before then.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Fortnite x Dragon Ball will have Punch Cards along with 7 weeks challenges (7 Dragon Balls?) and one of those punch cards requires you to collect 20 "Power Levels", which might be 20 free levels. And btw all of this is encrypted, so it'll likely start within the next 2 weeks! The Fortnite x Dragon Ball will have Punch Cards along with 7 weeks challenges (7 Dragon Balls?) and one of those punch cards requires you to collect 20 "Power Levels", which might be 20 free levels. And btw all of this is encrypted, so it'll likely start within the next 2 weeks! https://t.co/YxMBSEhMTc

Furthermore, the popular Fortnite leaker believes that the collaboration will bring seven weeks of challenges. If this is true, we can expect the collaboration to continue in Chapter 3 Season 4.

The current Fortnite Battle Royale season is scheduled to end in mid-September. If the new collaboration lasts seven weeks, we can expect it to end in the second or third week of the new season.

