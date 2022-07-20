Fortnite's Dragon Ball skins to have Super Saiyan version, show leaks

The upcoming Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration is the most popular topic these days. Since it was first leaked, many players have been waiting for it to finally be released.

The latest leak will make them even more excited as it appears that the upcoming skins will have their Super Saiyan versions.

The anime crossover will most likely go down as one of the most significant collaborations in the history of the video game. Fortnite and Dragon Ball have millions of fans, making this collaboration a perfect choice.

HYPEX @HYPEX (via The Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab will have an emote for Goku & Vegeta to transform into the Super Saiyan style(via @MidaRado The Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab will have an emote for Goku & Vegeta to transform into the Super Saiyan style 🔥👀 (via @MidaRado) https://t.co/WXWJWLWTnd

Considering that the collab is right around the corner, we will likely get even more leaks from reputable leakers soon. But let's focus on the Super Saiyan one for now.

Dragon Ball Fortnite skins will be extra spicy thanks to Super Saiyan variants

MidaRado, a popular Fortnite Battle Royale leaker, has been the main source of information regarding the Dragon Ball collaboration. The leaker has revealed some of its most essential details, including the skins that will be released with it.

The latest leak from the reputable data miner states that the upcoming skins will have an emote that transforms them into their Super Saiyan forms.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



(Information by The Dragon Ball skins will have an emote that transforms them into their "Super Saiyan" form!(Information by @MidaRado The Dragon Ball skins will have an emote that transforms them into their "Super Saiyan" form!(Information by @MidaRado) https://t.co/ZS0j1GCkCr

Epic Games has released several skins with a built-in transformation emote in the past. However, no doubt watching Goku turn into his Super Saiyan form is going to look incredible in Fortnite!

MidaRado is unsure how exactly the emote is going to work. It could transform the skin into its Super Saiyan form for a short period, but it could also perform a transformation that lasts until loopers use the emote again.

Considering that the emote will transform new collaboration skins, it will most likely be included with the purchase of each eligible skin.

More leaks about upcoming collaboration

MidaRado has shared many other notable leaks regarding the upcoming Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration. Thanks to the leaker, we know that at least four different skins will be released into the game, including Goku, Vegeta, and Beerus.

Apparently, the fourth skin will be female, although this hasn't been 100% confirmed yet.

The leaker has also revealed that the Kamehameha attack will come to Fortnite Battle Royale. It will be a Mythic ability, although the leaker's source hasn't told whether it will be in the battle royale mode or a limited-time game mode.

HYPEX @HYPEX



The house near the foundation statue has been a teaser for the collab this whole time and it's where the collab will start. It's set to start in the next 1-2 weeks with an umbrella & chair appearing near this house & maybe challenges too! Fortnite x Dragon Ball START DATEThe house near the foundation statue has been a teaser for the collab this whole time and it's where the collab will start. It's set to start in the next 1-2 weeks with an umbrella & chair appearing near this house & maybe challenges too! Fortnite x Dragon Ball START DATE 🔥The house near the foundation statue has been a teaser for the collab this whole time and it's where the collab will start. It's set to start in the next 1-2 weeks with an umbrella & chair appearing near this house & maybe challenges too! https://t.co/mQsUhJwMcq

Lastly, the most crucial piece of information might be the release date of the upcoming collaboration. Unfortunately, it hasn't been revealed yet, and Epic hasn't announced anything.

However, there are a few theories regarding the potential release date. A new Dragon Ball animated movie is coming into theaters on August 18, which is why the collaboration will most likely come out around this date.

Furthermore, HYPEX, the most popular Fortnite leaker, claims that the house near The Foundation statue has always hinted at the crossover. According to him, this is where the collaboration will start in one to two weeks.

