Kamehameha is coming to Fortnite as a Mythic ability, show leaks

Kamehameha is one of the most popular attacks in Dragon Ball, and it appears that it will soon be added to Fortnite Battle Royale. As many players are aware, a Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration has been leaked, making players excited about what's to come.

This will be one of the biggest collaborations Epic Games has ever had, as there are millions of Fortnite players who love Dragon Ball. Cosmetic items that come with it will undoubtedly sell like hotcakes and become classics.

Kawai - Fortnite News & Leaks @KawaaiFNBR



As described in the files, it becomes an ability/mythic. According to @MidaRado source, the "Kamehameha" is supposed to come into play. Unfortunately He didn't get the info if it's a Mythic or LTM.As described in the files, it becomes an ability/mythic. According to @MidaRado source, the "Kamehameha" is supposed to come into play. Unfortunately He didn't get the info if it's a Mythic or LTM. As described in the files, it becomes an ability/mythic. https://t.co/xaYU5U1ZZ7

As per the latest Fortnite leak regarding this collaboration, Kamehameha will also be coming to the video game. While most players would expect this animation to be an emote, it appears that Epic Games will release it as a Mythic ability.

Goku's Kamehameha could be a Fortnite gameplay ability

With the release of the v21.30 Fortnite Battle Royale update on Monday, July 18, Epic Games has added a lot of new and interesting files to the game data. These files have been found by dataminers, who shared important information about future content.

The Fortnite creator has used the latest update to add more files regarding the upcoming Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration. It turns out that Kamehameha will be released in the video game soon.

According to Shiina, one of the most popular Fortnite leakers, Kamehameha will likely be a Mythic ability, not an emote.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



I'm not exactly sure what this is gonna be, but it's most likely a new Mythic Ability!



(via Apparently, a "Kamehameha" will be added to the game as part of the Dragon Ball collaboration!I'm not exactly sure what this is gonna be, but it's most likely a new Mythic Ability!(via @MidaRado Apparently, a "Kamehameha" will be added to the game as part of the Dragon Ball collaboration!I'm not exactly sure what this is gonna be, but it's most likely a new Mythic Ability!(via @MidaRado) https://t.co/exuFu6DGXp

This will not be the first time that Epic Games has released Mythic abilities with a collaboration. Chapter 2 Season 4 was centered around Marvel characters, and besides the Battle Pass, players could also obtain Mythic abilities from NPCs and chests.

Many players considered these abilities to be overpowered, so we will see if the same happens with Kamehameha. Adding this move as a Mythic ability seems very interesting, but players would most likely prefer to have it as an emote.

Getting a Kamehameha elimination is going to be amazing and clip-worthy, but this ability will most likely be vaulted after a few weeks, while players will keep the emote forever.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration release date and details

Besides the energy attack, it seems that Fortnite Battle Royale players will also have four different Dragon Ball skins. Three of these skins have been leaked so far: Goku, Vegeta, and Beerus.

Several Fortnite leakers have claimed that the fourth skin will be a female character, but nothing else has been revealed yet.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



- Goku

- Vegeta

- Beerus



(Thanks to CONFIRMED: These are 3 of the 4 upcoming Dragon Ball skins!- Goku- Vegeta- Beerus(Thanks to @MidaRado for confirming this!) CONFIRMED: These are 3 of the 4 upcoming Dragon Ball skins!- Goku- Vegeta- Beerus(Thanks to @MidaRado for confirming this!) https://t.co/UvhNMkdsYM

When it comes to the release date of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration, Epic Games still hasn't disclosed anything. However, we can expect the collaboration to come out in August.

The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero animated movie is scheduled to come out on August 18 in the United States, meaning the collaboration could happen around this date.

Epic Games will take a summer break in late July, and the v21.40 update will most likely be released in early August. In this update, Epic will most likely release all the necessary content regarding the collaboration, including skins, gameplay items, and more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far