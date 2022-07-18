Fortnite secretly makes a major change everyone wanted to see

Epic Games has released numerous changes to Fortnite Battle Royale over the past four and a half years. Fortunately, the latest change that was released is a change that everyone has wanted to see for a while now.

The video game received a major interface overhaul with the release of Chapter 2 back in October 2019. Epic Games has changed all the major interface elements, including gameplay and in-game menus, Battle Pass screens, and more.

While these changes were mostly positive, a lot of players couldn't get used to them. The development team kept releasing more changes and at some point, players were confused. The biggest issue they had was the game mode selection, but fortunately, the issue has been resolved with the latest change.

Fortnite's latest changes will make players happy

Epic Games released the v21.20 Fortnite Battle Royale update on Wednesday, July 6. This update brought numerous things to the video game, including the Indiana Jones outfit, new challenges, map changes, and much more.

The development team has also released several smaller changes with the update, including some to the interface that have made navigation much easier.

Since many players had issues navigating the in-game menu and choosing the game mode they wanted, Epic Games decided to simplify the process. Thanks to the latest update, players can now choose the squad size from the lobby.

Before the update, players needed to go into the game mode selection and pick the game mode and the squad size they wanted to play. While this process sounds easy and straightforward, the truth is that it was very confusing and complicated.

The reason for this was the messy game mode selection menu. Fortnite Battle Royale currently has four main game modes: Classic experience with building, Zero Build, Arena, and Team Rumble. The first three have four different squad sizes each, so players would need to find the exact mode and squad size in messy menus.

On top of all this, Epic Games has added numerous maps from Fortnite's Creative mode into the mix, which turned out to be a bad idea.

Creative mode is taking over

Epic Games released the so-called Playground mode into Fortnite back in Chapter 1 Season 4. This mode is perfect for practicing skills and playing the video game without much pressure.

In Season 7 of the same chapter, it was transformed into the Creative mode, which allows players to create their own maps and custom games.

Creative has become very popular over the last few years, and according to Tim Sweeney of Epic Games, players spend more than 50% of their playtime in this mode.

It appears that the video game developer intends to make it Fortnite's primary mode. Creative 2.0 is expected to be released in late 2022 and this expansion will add many more tools and capabilities to the game mode, including custom scripts.

While Battle Royale will always be what the video game is famous for, Creative will most likely be its future.

