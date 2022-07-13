Fortnite: Peely is darker than you think

Peely is one of the most popular characters in Fortnite Battle Royale. He's been in the game since Chapter 1 Season 8 and has gone through many different variants over the last few years.

Unfortunately, this funny-looking character is darker than you may think. While most Fortnite players praise the famous banana for its bravery, the character isn't as joyful as many players believe. He's been through a lot and it seems everything that's happened has deeply affected him.

The story of the banana is quite fascinating and his Fortnite skins are incredibly popular. Unfortunately, there are many hints that he has a dark personality.

Peely has a dark personality and isn't what Fortnite players believe he is

Redditor TheCreeplightning recently made an interesting post about the character on the platform. They compared the two variants of this character, Peely Bone (Halloween variant) and Unpeely (Summer variant).

The OP claims that the banana man removed his own kneecaps for the perfect beach body.

As we can see in the picture above, that does seem to be the case. Now the only question that remains is how he performed this procedure. There is a theory that the character is a cannibal and he eats other bananas - this would definitely explain his kneecaps.

Another Redditor made a post asking the community if the banana character is a killer. His Unpeely variant has slices of bananas on his shorts.

While many players see nothing wrong with this, this could be the biggest proof of his dark personality. If you are a banana and you are wearing sliced bananas on your shorts, something may be wrong with you.

Cannibalism has already been spotted in Fortnite Battle Royale as wolves often chase and eat other wolves. However, no one wants to believe that the fan-favorite banana could be a killer.

The community reaction

Other Fortnite players reacted to these posts and shared their own thoughts regarding the popular character. Many players still consider Peely a hero because of what he did during The Collision live event.

When everything was falling apart and it looked like The Seven and the Loopers were going to lose their fight against the Imagined Order, the banana man drove a Slurp Truck to the Mecha, allowing it to fully recover its health.

Some players talked about the history of this character, what happened to him during the Season 8 event, and how he was created in the first place.

There are some interesting comments from players who like using different variants of this skin to make the character look even darker.

One Fortnite player compared the banana to Fishstick, another popular meme skin that has received multiple different variants and has also been featured in Fortnite x Marvel comics.

Several Redditors believe the character removed his own kneecaps for the summer variant of his outfit.

While Peely might be one of the darkest skins in Fortnite Battle Royale, it is very unlikely that this will ruin his reputation in the community. He will probably remain extremely popular despite all the bad things he has done so far.

