Is Travis Scott Fortnite skin ever coming back?

The Travis Scott Fortnite skin is one of its rarest items. Many players are wondering whether or not it will return as it's been vaulted for more than two years.

This cosmetic item is one of the few Icon Series skins released to the title. The special rarity is reserved only for popular icons, such as streamers, athletes, and artists.

Travis Scott's outfit hasn't been out for a long time, which is why many users believe it won't ever return. The famous rapper has been quite controversial lately, and Fortnite's developers have been trying to distance themselves from him.

Will it ever return to the game?

Epic Games has tried to distance Fortnite from Travis Scott, which is most likely why the outfit hasn't been released in such a long time.

On January 1, 2022, the official Discord account of the publisher posted a poll in which they asked loopers to choose their favorite Icon Series skins for the new year. All the Icon Series skins were on the list, except the Travis Scott Fortnite skin.

This is very unusual and wasn't a coincidence. There is a reason why Epic decided to omit the popular rapper's skin from the list, and that is the controversy that has surrounded him since late 2021.

Travis Scott made headlines after the incident at his Astroworld concert in Houston, Texas. Numerous people died at the show, and almost everyone blamed the artist for this tragedy.

Distancing Fortnite from Travis was the right move back then, as Epic did not want to be involved in any controversy. There have also been rumors of the game developer offending refunds for the famous outfit, although there has been no official confirmation.

The Travis Scott Fortnite skin will most likely return to the game at some point. It won't be surprising if Epic waits another year or two before releasing it back to the Item Shop.

Travis Scott Fortnite skin is very valuable

The popular artist has one of the best-looking skins in Fortnite Battle Royale. It is based on his looks and has additional styles that make it even better.

The Travis Scott Fortnite skin was first released on April 22, 2020, during the Astronomical live event. It went down as one of the greatest in Fortnite history and boosted sales of the musician's Fortnite outfit and plays of his newest song that appeared in the event.

Unfortunately, the Travis Scott Fortnite skin has only been out once in the Item Shop. When it was first released, it stayed in the shop for six days and hasn't been seen since then.

As of July 15, 2022, the outfit hasn't been out for 804 days, making it one of the video game's rarest and most valuable skins. At this point, it could become the rarest Item Shop skin of all time, skyrocketing its sales when and if it returns.

