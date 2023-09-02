10 rarest items in Fortnite history

Certain items in Fortnite are rarer than diamonds. These have not been seen in-game for years and or have been vaulted randomly. While cosmetics represent the majority of such items, there are others as well. Certain weapons, utility items, and even in-game features have become rare as they haven't been seen for a while. This also extends to a certain mischief maker who was last seen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3.

That being said, these items will probably never be added back to the game or will be withheld for years to come. In both scenarios, a vast majority of the playerbase will probably never get to see them in-game at all.

Fresh (Emote) and nine other Fortnite items that are rare

1) Fresh (Emote)

Fresh (Emote) holds the title for being the longest vaulted item in Fortnite. After being released in Chapter 1 Season 2, it was removed from the Item Shop following a dispute. As of today, September 2, 2023, this Emote has been skipped for over 1,746 days. It will likely never again be added to the game.

2) Black Widow (Outfit)

When it comes to Outfits in-game, Black Widow is by far the rarest. It's unclear what prompted Epic Games to vault this cosmetic item, but it has not seen the light of day for the past 1,580 days. This will not change anytime soon. Having said that, the Outfit will remain vaulted forever.

3) Mythic Goldfish

The Mythic Goldfish or Golden Goldfish is the rarest in-game item. It can only be obtained by fishing, but according to stats, players have a one in a million chance to actually catch this item. That said, it has not been seen in-game for ages as it's been vaulted. However, players who were lucky enough to find it, used it to pummel opponents into the dirt as the Mythic Goldfish can be thrown to deal 200 damage.

4) Midas

Although Midas is omnipresent given that he's part of the metaverse, he has not been seen in-game for years. The last time he was seen was at the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Once he was devoured by a Loot Shark, all traces of him have vanished. With the storyline currently being in Chapter 4 Season 4, Midas is officially one of the rarest characters to have ever appeared in-game.

5) Mythic Mushroom

The Mythic Mushroom or more commonly known as the Golden Mushroom shares some similarities with the Mythic Goldfish. Although it's not as rare, it still has a one in 10,000 spawn rate. While these odds are better, since the item was vaulted, players will likely never get to see it in-game ever again.

6) OG Assault Rifle

The OG Assault Rifle was introduced to Fortnite during the pre-season. This weapon soon became a staple for mid-range combat. While many other ARs have come and gone, this version of it was present in-game the longest. Towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, it was vaulted alongside many other older weapons.

7) OG Outfits from Chapter 1

It goes without saying that spotting a player donning an OG Outfit is a rare sight in Fortnite. Since Chapter 1 began in 2017, seeing Outfits from that era in 2023 is extremely rare. While some Outfits can be seen on a regular, Outfits like Omega are nigh impossible to spot in-game. Given how difficult it was to unlock, spotting it is nothing short of a miracle.

8) Travis Scott (Outfit)

After Tim Sweeney confirmed that the Travis Scott Outfit could potentially return to the Item Shop, the community was eccentric. However, there is still no official information about the same. That being said, this is the only Icon Series Outfit that has been vaulted and kept away from the Item Shop for 1,223 days. It would seem that until Travis Scott wants his Outfit to make a return, it will remain out of reach.

9) Crew and Battle Pass Outfits

While Crew and Battle Pass Outfits are not rare per se, they can never be owned in-game again once the opportunity passes. This is why players strive to complete the Battle Pass each season to obtain these exclusive cosmetics. This is the same season why those who have Crew subscription keep them running without break. While not everyone is interested in becoming a collector, some players pride themselves for the amount of cosmetics items in their Locker.

10) Supply Drop

Supply Drops have been in Fortnite since pre-season. They contain high-tier loot that players can collect to boost their arsenal. For some strange reason, after being in-game for years, Epic Games decided to vault this item. Given that it's been vaulted after so long, it's an indication that it will not be returning in-game anytime soon.

