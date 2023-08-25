Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass: Everything from Tier 1 to Tier 100

After all the leaks, the wait for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass finally comes to an end. The Island's fate is at stake and a few thieves are its last resort against vampire Kado Thorne.

Besides Kado, players will also see Khaby Lame of TikTok fame being added to the Pass. Joining Khaby later in the season as the Mystery Skin is Ahsoka Tano in yet another Star Wars collaboration. Clearly, everyone wants to get their hands on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass, as soon as possible.

Everything available in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass

The all-new Battle Pass has a healthy mix of original and collab skins. Although the lack of an original Mystery Skin might come as a disappointment, the Fortnite Tier 100 Kado Thorne skin makes up for it. Going up against Kado is Nolan Chance and his entire team, all of whom are available as skins in the Pass.

Players can purchase the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks. Completing all 100 tiers of the premium Battle Pass will help players earn 1,500 V-Bucks, which they can save up for the next BP and other cosmetics.

Page 1

Page 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass (Image via ShuffleGamer/YouTube)

Nolan Chance Loading Screen

100 V-Bucks

Banner Icon

Backup Blades Pickaxe

Dice Roll Emote

Luxury Lockbox Back Bling

Speed Run Emoticon

100 V-Bucks

Nolan Chance Outfit

Page 2

Page 2 of Season 4 Battle Pass (Image via ShuffleGamer/YouTube)

Tactical Nolan Chance Loading Screen

Nolan Takes Aim Spray

Flight Risk Glider

100 V-Bucks

Master Plan Wrap

Tactical Backup Blades

Tactical Nolan Chance Outfit Style

Page 3

Piper Pace outfit in Season 4 Battle Pass (Image via ShuffleGamer/YouTube)

Piper Pace Loading Screen

Stealing Wheel Back Bling

100 V-Bucks

Pitcycle Emote

Pizza Run Spray

Spin-It Slicer Pickaxe

Piper Pace Outfit

Page 4

Page 4 of the Battle Pass (Image via ShuffleGamer/YouTube)

Hyperspace Piper Pace Loading Screen

Banner Icon

Tail Lights Contrail

100 V-Bucks

Hyperspace Glider Style

Hungry for the Chase Music CD

Hyperspace Piper Pace Outfit Style

Page 5

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Fish Thicc Battle Pass skin (Image via ShuffleGamer/YouTube)

Fish Thicc Loading Screen

Fishy Flex Emoticon

Powder Keg Back Bling

100 V-Bucks

Dumbbell Driver Pickaxe

Flaky Feast Emote

Fish Thicc Outfit

Page 6

Page 6 of Season 4 Battle Pass (Image via ShuffleGamer/YouTube)

Fin-Dicator Fish Thicc Loading Screen

Fin-Dication Glider Style

100 V-Bucks

Banner Icon

Fin-Dication Back Bling Style

Coral Crish Wrap

Fin-Dicator Fish Thicc Outfit Style

Page 7

Mae in Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass (Image via ShuffleGamer/YouTube)

Mae Loading Screen

Mar Jr. Back Bling

UWU Wrap

100 V-Bucks

Drone-sy Spray

The Original Bonk Bunny Pickaxe

Mae Outfit

Page 8

Page 8 of Season 4 Battle Pass (Image via ShuffleGamer/YouTube)

Black Hat Mae Loading Screen

100 V-Bucks

Back to the Horizon Music CD

Bunny Bop Emoticon

Dark Mode Glider Style

Dark Mode Back Bling Style

Black Hat Mae Outfit Style

Page 9

Antonia in Season 4 Battle Pass (Image via ShuffleGamer/YouTube)

Antonia Loading Screen

Antonia in Action Spray

Elegance Blade Pickaxe

100 V-Bucks

Dangerous by Design Music CD

Diamond Drop Contrail

Antonia Outfit

Page 10

Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass Page 10 (Image via ShuffleGamer/YouTube)

Combat Chic Antonia Loading Screen

100 V-Bucks

The Goods Emoticon

Clutch and Dagger Back Bling

Lay in Gold Wrap

Crack It Emote

Combat Chic Antonia Outfit Style

Page 11

Khaby Lame in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass (Image via ShuffleGamer/YouTube)

Khaby Lame Loading Screen

King's Seal Spray

100 V-Bucks

Silent Slicer Pickaxe

Point and Shoot Emote

Influential Wrap

Khaby Lame Outfit

Page 12

Traditional Khaby Battle Pass skin (Image via ShuffleGamer/YouTube)

Traditional Khaby Loading Screen

Banner Icon

It's Like This Emoticon

King's Wings Glider

Silent Slicer Back Bling

100 V-Bucks

Traditional Khaby Outfit Style

Page 13

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 antagonist Kado Thorne (Image via ShuffleGamer/YouTube)

Kado Thorne Loading Screen

Final Eclipse Wrap

Revenant's Hunt Spray

100 V-Bucks

Wicked Wings Contrail

Eclipsed Edges Pickaxe

Kado Thorne Outfit

Page 14

Kado Thorne built-in emote (Image via ShuffleGamer/YouTube)

Revenant Kado Thorne Loading Screen

Banner Icon

Wraith Wings Back Bling

Vampiric Emoticon

100 V-Bucks

Wraith Wings Glider

Metamorphosis Built-in Emote and Revenant Kado Thorne Outfit Style

Khaby Lame is the latest addition to the Icon Series and the only collab skin in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass. Ahsoka Tano arrives mid-season as the Mystery Skin, along with other relevant cosmetics. However, it is the original skins such as Fish Thicc, Antonia, Mae, and Kado Thorne that stole the spotlight in the brand-new season.

