Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass: Everything from Tier 1 to Tier 100

After all the leaks, the wait for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass finally comes to an end. The Island's fate is at stake and a few thieves are its last resort against vampire Kado Thorne.
Besides Kado, players will also see Khaby Lame of TikTok fame being added to the Pass. Joining Khaby later in the season as the Mystery Skin is Ahsoka Tano in yet another Star Wars collaboration. Clearly, everyone wants to get their hands on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass, as soon as possible.
Everything available in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass
The all-new Battle Pass has a healthy mix of original and collab skins. Although the lack of an original Mystery Skin might come as a disappointment, the Fortnite Tier 100 Kado Thorne skin makes up for it. Going up against Kado is Nolan Chance and his entire team, all of whom are available as skins in the Pass.
Players can purchase the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks. Completing all 100 tiers of the premium Battle Pass will help players earn 1,500 V-Bucks, which they can save up for the next BP and other cosmetics.
Page 1
- Nolan Chance Loading Screen
- 100 V-Bucks
- Banner Icon
- Backup Blades Pickaxe
- Dice Roll Emote
- Luxury Lockbox Back Bling
- Speed Run Emoticon
- 100 V-Bucks
- Nolan Chance Outfit
Page 2
- Tactical Nolan Chance Loading Screen
- Nolan Takes Aim Spray
- Flight Risk Glider
- 100 V-Bucks
- Master Plan Wrap
- Tactical Backup Blades
- Tactical Nolan Chance Outfit Style
Page 3
- Piper Pace Loading Screen
- Stealing Wheel Back Bling
- 100 V-Bucks
- Pitcycle Emote
- Pizza Run Spray
- Spin-It Slicer Pickaxe
- Piper Pace Outfit
Page 4
- Hyperspace Piper Pace Loading Screen
- Banner Icon
- Tail Lights Contrail
- 100 V-Bucks
- Hyperspace Glider Style
- Hungry for the Chase Music CD
- Hyperspace Piper Pace Outfit Style
Page 5
- Fish Thicc Loading Screen
- Fishy Flex Emoticon
- Powder Keg Back Bling
- 100 V-Bucks
- Dumbbell Driver Pickaxe
- Flaky Feast Emote
- Fish Thicc Outfit
Page 6
- Fin-Dicator Fish Thicc Loading Screen
- Fin-Dication Glider Style
- 100 V-Bucks
- Banner Icon
- Fin-Dication Back Bling Style
- Coral Crish Wrap
- Fin-Dicator Fish Thicc Outfit Style
Page 7
- Mae Loading Screen
- Mar Jr. Back Bling
- UWU Wrap
- 100 V-Bucks
- Drone-sy Spray
- The Original Bonk Bunny Pickaxe
- Mae Outfit
Page 8
- Black Hat Mae Loading Screen
- 100 V-Bucks
- Back to the Horizon Music CD
- Bunny Bop Emoticon
- Dark Mode Glider Style
- Dark Mode Back Bling Style
- Black Hat Mae Outfit Style
Page 9
- Antonia Loading Screen
- Antonia in Action Spray
- Elegance Blade Pickaxe
- 100 V-Bucks
- Dangerous by Design Music CD
- Diamond Drop Contrail
- Antonia Outfit
Page 10
- Combat Chic Antonia Loading Screen
- 100 V-Bucks
- The Goods Emoticon
- Clutch and Dagger Back Bling
- Lay in Gold Wrap
- Crack It Emote
- Combat Chic Antonia Outfit Style
Page 11
- Khaby Lame Loading Screen
- King's Seal Spray
- 100 V-Bucks
- Silent Slicer Pickaxe
- Point and Shoot Emote
- Influential Wrap
- Khaby Lame Outfit
Page 12
- Traditional Khaby Loading Screen
- Banner Icon
- It's Like This Emoticon
- King's Wings Glider
- Silent Slicer Back Bling
- 100 V-Bucks
- Traditional Khaby Outfit Style
Page 13
- Kado Thorne Loading Screen
- Final Eclipse Wrap
- Revenant's Hunt Spray
- 100 V-Bucks
- Wicked Wings Contrail
- Eclipsed Edges Pickaxe
- Kado Thorne Outfit
Page 14
- Revenant Kado Thorne Loading Screen
- Banner Icon
- Wraith Wings Back Bling
- Vampiric Emoticon
- 100 V-Bucks
- Wraith Wings Glider
- Metamorphosis Built-in Emote and Revenant Kado Thorne Outfit Style
Khaby Lame is the latest addition to the Icon Series and the only collab skin in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass. Ahsoka Tano arrives mid-season as the Mystery Skin, along with other relevant cosmetics. However, it is the original skins such as Fish Thicc, Antonia, Mae, and Kado Thorne that stole the spotlight in the brand-new season.
