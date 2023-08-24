What time does the Fortnite update for Chapter 4 Season 4 come? Explained

According to leakers/data-miners, the update for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is scheduled to start at 2:00 AM Eastern Time. During major updates, the downtime usually begins at 4:00 AM Eastern Time, but given that this will usher in a new season, extra time is being taken. The developers will use this to ensure that all new features, gameplay mechanics, and the update itself is implemented correctly.

As always, servers for the game will be taken offline half an hour before the downtime can begin. For the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 update, servers will be taken offline by 1:30 am Eastern Time. Players who are busy playing Save The World should consider logging off to avoid losing out on progress. Those in other game modes can stay until they are booted as no progress will be lost as such.

What time does the update for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 end?

The update for Chapter 4 Season 4 should end by 6 am Eastern Time latest. This is taking into account that everything goes smoothly and there are no technical hiccups along the way. That said, it's best to take into account that Epic Games will take a bit of extra time since this is a transition from one season to another.

In either case, for players in the Eastern Time Zone, a delay should not affect things much given it's a working day. On the other hand, players from Asia and the Middle East will likely have the first crack at the new season since the update should complete around early evening. That said, with the next day being Saturday, everyone will be able to enjoy the new season to their heart's content.

What is the storyline for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

For the time being, the exact storyline is rather unclear. Aside from the theme being related to "Heists," not much else is known. The only other thing that has been confirmed is that Chapter 4 Season 4 is called "Last Resort." Given the naming scheme and storyline development thus far, it likely has to do with reality falling apart.

The "Last Resort" probably indicates that characters will try their best to stop the island from falling into ruin and damnation once again. Considering that Innovator Slone is trying to find a way off the island and get everyone to safety, this adds a bit of context to things. However, there's no information as to how she plans on saving reality.

While the Apparatus is being used to chart the stars, there's no guarantee that Innovator Slone will find what she's looking for. And with the threat of The Last Reality ever present, there's really no telling what Epic Games has in store for players in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. Reality could end or Innovator Slone may save everyone - either way, everything will be revealed soon enough.

