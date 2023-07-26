Fortnite leak finally reveals what Dr Slone was working on all along

Fortnite players had no idea until now why Dr Slone had returned to the island. Loopers watched as Slone was seemingly destroyed during a live event at the end of Chapter 3. But she obviously survived and returned to the island as an NPC in Chapter 4 Season 3. She was present on the island all this time, but her plan and the purpose for her admittedly unbelievable return was unclear.

A recent leak seems to have uncovered her purpose. The longtime antagonist who sought control of the Zero Point with Geno seems to have reversed course once more.

Dr Slone's true purpose hinted at by a Fortnite leak

Dr Slone debuted in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 as a protagonist. She was on the battle pass and was a scientist studying the aliens that were threatening to destroy the island.

Dr. Slone reappeared on the island (Image via Sportskeeda)

It was then revealed at the end of that season that she was working with the aliens and was the antagonist. She remained as such until her "demise" a few seasons later.

Now, according to this new leak, she appears to have reverted back to being a good guy. The game has information suggesting she's been working with the protagonists this time.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



You found it! That's the last Kinetic Prism we need.

We've been working with Doctor Slone to get them installed in the Apparatus.

If her theory is correct, things are about to get real interesting. Telescope/Apparatus Lore:You found it! That's the last Kinetic Prism we need.We've been working with Doctor Slone to get them installed in the Apparatus.If her theory is correct, things are about to get real interesting. pic.twitter.com/hY48dbSfXQ

According to iFireMonkey, the game says:

"You found it! That's the last Kinetic Prism we need. We've been working with Doctor Slone to get them installed in the Apparatus. If her theory is correct, things are about to get real interesting."

It's highly unlikely that Fortnite players and the NPCs would be working with Slone if she wasn't a good guy. Presumably, her destruction in that live event and the time she spent away allowed her to think and conclude that she was better off helping the island.

Either that or Epic Games has another shocking betrayal planned for her. She could be a sneaky villain once more, or she could have truly learned her lesson. For all intents and purposes, it seems she's returned to the right side of the fight this time.