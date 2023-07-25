Fortnite x Futurama collaboration confirmed: Expected release date, skins, and more

Fortnite is crossing over with a major television brand once again. Futurama, the long-running animated comedy show, is headed to the metaverse soon. Epic Games has already worked with a number of shows, including Rick & Morty, The Mandalorian, The Walking Dead, a few animes, Stranger Things, and many more. Now, they're adding the animated hit that's been on television since 1999.

The announcement comes as an official trailer shared by the Fortnite account on Twitter. Here's what we know.

Fortnite x Futurama crossover confirmed with new trailer

The Fortnite x Futurama crossover has been rumored for a long time. It's one of the most popular television shows running today and is now heading to the metaverse, where brands inevitably end up if they're popular enough.

Per the tweet, the collaboration is expected to hit the game on July 26. It's currently unclear if this will be an Item Shop crossover or not, though it is very likely. The teaser is just three short seconds and only showcases what is expected to be a new glider.

A crossover is coming soon (Image via Epic Games)

Right now, there is no confirmation on what the crossover will entail. Fortnite will likely see an influx of skins from the show, potentially including Fry, Leela, and Bender. Gliders, pickaxes, and more will be included for those characters as well.

That said, that is not confirmed. The crossover is coming, but what it will include remains anyone's guess. Fortunately, gamers don't have to wait long to find out what will officially be coming to the game.

It's also possible, especially since the trailer takes place in Mega City, that there will be an island crossover. NPCs, in-game items, and potentially new locations could be on the way as well.

Futurama ended with a tenth season in 2003 but is returning to Disney+ after the streaming giant picked up and renewed the show. Thus, it's a perfect time for a crossover since it is being pushed back into the public eye.