Fortnite brings Dr. Slone back from the dead in Chapter 4 Season 3

Dr. Slone has to be one of the most popular Fortnite Battle Royale characters. She worked with the players during Chapter 2 but ended up betraying them, leaving them to die on the Mothership. Slone then revealed that she worked for the Imagined Order and tried to gain control over the island. However, the Loopers defeated her at the Collider. The Mecha hit her, and she was buried underneath the tank. The community naturally assumed she is dead and gone forever.

However, as it turns out, she's still alive and kicking. The Chapter 4 Season 3 cinematic trailer gave us a glimpse of Slone, the high-ranking member of the Imagined Order who lost at the Collider. It is likely she will play a major role in the events of the new Fortnite season. Epic Games is also expected to release a new style of the beloved skin in the Item Shop.

Dr. Slone is alive and ready to take action in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Slone was a double agent in Fortnite Chapter 2. (Image via Epic Games)

Dr. Slone was arguably the most important storyline character in Chapter 2. The Loopers managed to outwit her by flipping the island and escaping the Imagined Order and the Last Reality, but Slone did not give up. She battled them again at the Collider and lost once more. Many players believed she died at the end of that fight. However, she's still alive and has new plans.

"I think you know that it takes a little more than dropping a tank on me to take me out," Slone said in the leaked voice lines.

Interestingly, Dr. Slone also thanked her rescuer, but no one knows the latter's identity. The Fortnite villain pointed out that her rescuer was a male, so there is a chance that it could be Geno.

Slone will likely play a major role in Chapter 4 Season 3. Her leaked voice lines reveal that she already has a plan. Considering she's an antagonist, she may try to conquer the island again after failing to do so in the previous two chapters. Who knows? Maybe, third time's the charm!

Besides her in-game character, Epic Games will likely release another Dr. Slone skin to the Fortnite Item Shop. No official announcement has been made yet about the release date.

