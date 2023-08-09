Fortnite's Innovator Slone hints at The Last Reality's return in Chapter 4

Innovator Slone has been the centerpiece of the storyline in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. She's been on the hunt for precursor technology and artifacts that will help her put things into perspective. Given that an ancient civilization once resided in the Jungle Biome, her quest to figure out what happened to them may just help her save this reality. However, something is not right.

While attempting to execute long-range cosmic scans, her progress has been hampered by energy debris. This is the residue that was left behind from when the Rift Gate collapsed towards the end of Chapter 4 Season 1. However, despite not getting a clear reading, she has been able to pick up something - and this something is heading towards the island with intent. This something, could be The Last Reality.

The Last Reality may be returning to Fortnite Chapter 4

Innovator Slone scans seem to suggest that an unnatural cosmic phenomenon is heading towards the island. While this could mean a n-number of things, the signal associated with this strange occurrence is one that she has seen before. Given that she worked for the Imagined Order for many years in the storyline, it's safe to assume she's come across the same signal in the past.

Furthermore, according to the glyphs located on the island, they predict an incoming eclipse. This also coincides with the scans that suggest an unnatural cosmic phenomenon is on it's way. But without a moon in sight, there's only one thing large enough to cause an eclipse - The Cube's Cradle.

This enigmatic spaceship or flying fortress as dubbed by many is considered to be the main base of The Army of The Last Reality. From here, the they venture out to conquer new worlds. They tried to do the same to Fortnite's reality in Chapter 2 Season 7, but Doctor Slone fought back and their initial invasion plan was thwarted. However, they did not stop their quest to claim the Zero Point.

For this reason, The Herald appeared in Chapter 3 to continue the fight and although she failed, the island was eventually destroyed. In Fortnite Chapter 4, another faction that's aligned with Last Reality called The Unseen also tried to take control of the island, but they too found stiff resistance from the Peace Syndicate. However, if The Cube's Cradle is indeed heading towards the island, this may be the end of reality.

When will The Last Reality appear in Fortnite Chapter 4?

The_Dyonysos @Dyonysos14 @FNChiefAko @Egyptian_Leaker The aliens are coming back because Chapter 2 season 6 was a primal season. Wich we have now. And Chapter 2 season 7 was alien-themed. This could only make sense that the next season is all about aliens with their cubes coming back to destroy the island.

Without the ability to travel using Rifts, it's safe to assume that The Cube's Cradle has been traveling for a while to get to the island. Such being the case, they may arrive at the end of the Chapter 4. However, it's left to be seen if The Cube's Cradle is the only thing to arrive.

Given how vast The Last Reality is, multiple Motherships may arrive as well. If this occurs, the islanders will be fighting Kymera and other aliens once more. It will be interesting to see if characters such as Optimus Prime and others that are featured on the Battle Pass play a role in things to come.

Get a sneak peek & stay ahead of the game with our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop.