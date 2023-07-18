Fortnite accidentally leaks Kymera Boss skin

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, The Kymera, a faction that's part of The Last Reality invaded the island. In the opening days of the invasion, they set up camp and began growing Alien Parasites to further bolster their forces. While the invasion was stopped cold when Doctor Slone executed Operation Sky Fire and blew up the Mothership, it seems that there was a lot more that was planned.

In a recent leak, two unreleased/scrapped Outfits were brought to light. They were posted on ArtStation by Matt Lau, who happens to be a concept artist at Epic Games. While both of the Outfits are impressive to say the least, one of them codenamed "The General," stands out in every way possible. While this is based on sheer speculation, it would seem that this character may yet have a role to play in-game.

The General could be featured in Fortnite when The Kymera return to the island

This is a concept for a Last Reality Outfit called The General, that from the looks of it we were supposed to get in CH2S7!



The designs are INSANE, hopefully they haven't completely scrapped him 🤞



The designs are INSANE, hopefully they haven't completely scrapped him

At first glance, The General seems to be an early concept for Kymera NPCs that were present on the island. However, there are few subtle differences. While the Kymera present in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 were lanky, The General is heavily armored and built like a tank. Based on his stature, he would very likely be able to take on The Foundation in one-on-one combat, much like Gunnar.

This indicates that he may have been planned as an NPC Boss, but was never introduced to the game. While this is interesting, what's more fascinating is the fact that after the concept art was discovered, the site on which it was showcased can no longer be accessed. It would seem that Epic Games or the artist in question disabled or removed it.

This COULD indicate Epic didn't mean for this to become public and we still have a few chances of being introduced to him later on

Given that Fortnite concept art has been showcased via leaks before, this makes no sense. Based on speculation, it would seem that The General Outfit was never meant to see the light of day or at least, not yet. Going by this logic, it may be possible that the Outfit will be added to the game sometime in the future.

While the Cube Queen may have been defeated, The Last Reality is far from down and out. They have a massive fleet on stand-by in another reality, just waiting to go to war with the islanders. Perhaps then, The General will assume control of things and lead them to the island in the near future.

When will the Kymera resurface in Fortnite?

Although it's hard to say when the Kymera will show up again and threaten all of reality, it shouldn't be all that long. Given that The Unseen were present in-game last season, The Last Reality is never too far away from starting another all-out war. However, without the ability to open massive rifts above the island, there's no way for the Kymera to arrive anymore.

With the Cube Queen and The Herald out of the picture, the dust has settled to a large extent in Fortnite. Furthermore, with the storyline jumbled up at the moment, there's no room to bring in the Kymera and give them the due attention that they deserve. That said, they might be showcased in Chapter 5, but there's no surety all the same.