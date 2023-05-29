Fortnite Temple Ruins maybe The Last Reality's home, leaks show

The Last Reality is a powerful faction in Fortnite's metaverse. Despite leaders like the Cube Queen and The Herald prematurely exiting the storyline due to untimely and unforeseen consequences, the faction is far from powerless. As seen time and time again, they somehow are able to conjure new agents and send them forth to sow the seeds of destruction on the island.

With The Unseen being their newest puppets in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, The Last Reality already has a present on the island, but this may just be the tip of the iceberg. According to theorist FNChiefAko, Temple Ruins POI showcased in the key art may just be a stronghold of The Last Reality on the island. While this is a hunch at best, there are some valid reasons as to why this speculation may just come true.

The Last Reality may be back with vengeance in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

While The Last Reality is a powerful faction within the metaverse, after suffering two defeats, the first in Chapter 2 Season 8 and the second in Chapter 3 Season 4, they need time to rethink their strategy. For this reason, it's being suspected that the Temple Ruins POI showcased in the key art, may be their hideout.

The door that leads to the entry of the structures within the Temple Ruins POI is shaped exactly like a cube but on its axis. This shape is consistent throughout The Last Reality's design and resonates with multiple survey skins that have been spotted over the past few months. However, one in particular has caught the attention of the community and been dubbed The Explorer/Last Reality Goddess Outfit.

This character in question was seen in the survey holding or rather, manipulating a Golden Cube that has a blue core and keeps it suspended above her fingertips. Given that The Last Realty's agents take on many forms and shapes, it's being speculated that she's part of their entourage and will play a role in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 and beyond.

However, given that she looks more human than all past Last Reality entities, it's rather confusing at the moment. In addition to her possibly being the new herald of The Last Reality, it's also being speculated that the Temple Ruins POI that lie in the Jungle/Tropical biome will be home to a new Boss NPC. This new Boss NPC will do a special Emote when idle and may drop the upcoming Mythic Drum Shotgun when eliminated.

So what does this all mean in the grand scheme of things in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

If nothing else, two things can more or less be confirmed from this theory. The first is that The Last Reality will be making a comeback in Chapter 4 Season 3. Given that their agents (The Unseen) are already present on the island, this can be said with the utmost certainty. The second thing that can be confirmed from the leaks, is that the Temple Ruins POI will likely play a role in all upcoming storyline quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Considering that the location has been featured in the key art for the upcoming season, this signifies that it has a lot of importance in the storyline. That being said, it will be interesting to see how the current storyline ends and the next phase begins.

