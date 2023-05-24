Fortnite's Anvil Square to be replaced by a jungle in Chapter 4 Season 3

A new teaser for the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Bus has been doing the rounds on social media after it was leaked a few hours ago. Given the background color and wavy lines present in the image (which look like vines), it can be confirmed that the rumored jungle/tropical biome will be appearing on the island next season. Despite the presence of vines on the island making this clear, this adds more credibility to what players can expect.

That being said, leakers/data miners have mapped out all the locations on the island where cracks have formed. While a few have been created in off-beat locations, most are concentrated in the center and close to the POI, Anvil Square. Based on speculation, it may be possible that the upcoming jungle/tropical biome will consume Anvil Square once it arrives on the island.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3's tropical/jungle biome may consume Anvil Square

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



Revealed by the Bus Image, everything is accurately pointing towards a Tropical Theme, with the Earthquakes being significant



Jungle Biome will likely be located exactly where the cracks are, I predict Anvil Square will be gone



Revealed by the Bus Image, everything is accurately pointing towards a Tropical Theme, with the Earthquakes being significant

Jungle Biome will likely be located exactly where the cracks are, I predict Anvil Square will be gone

Given the layout of where the vines appear on the island, it's evident that Anvil Square is clearly in trouble. There's a high chance that tropical/Jungle biomes will consume this POI. Vines may cover the entire area and leave it in ruins, making it unlivable. On the flip side of this arrangement, Anvil Square will have a new iteration next season.

Rather than the POI being consumed or destroyed by the jungle/tropical biome, it will merge with it. It will exist within the confines or perhaps even on the edge of the new biome. Vines and other flora may be present but won't fully cover it. Then again, it all depends on what role the POI will play next season.

JoshyRB @Josh62334438 @FNChiefAko @isnewpuddy I hope it reaches Mega City. Imagine having an overgrown city in the game, with greenery and life growing through everywhere, even through cracks in the buildings. @FNChiefAko @isnewpuddy I hope it reaches Mega City. Imagine having an overgrown city in the game, with greenery and life growing through everywhere, even through cracks in the buildings.

Given that it played a role in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 and the current season by hosting Eren Jaeger's basement, it's hard to say what the future holds. Nevertheless, it can be said with some certainty that the upcoming jungle/tropical biome will be massive.

The Zero Point may be in trouble again

fitzy @FitzyLeakz @FNChiefAko @isnewpuddy If you think about it, it makes really sense for jungle to be in middle. It will be %100 huge and since it’s coming from under the island it will probably damage the zero point too which will cause some reality breaking stuff then it will lead to season. 4 & end event and now we… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @FNChiefAko @isnewpuddy If you think about it, it makes really sense for jungle to be in middle. It will be %100 huge and since it’s coming from under the island it will probably damage the zero point too which will cause some reality breaking stuff then it will lead to season. 4 & end event and now we… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Given that vines will be forming in and around a Landmark called Hidden Henge, it's being speculated that the Zero Point may be trouble. It may be severely damaged after being used to create the reality in which Chapter 4 exists, especially with vines soon sprouting from the ground.

According to Fortnite leaker/data miner FitzyLeakz, if the Zero Point is damaged again, it will lead to some reality-breaking occurrences. This has happened repeatedly, but given that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is the mid-way point of this phase of the storyline, perhaps it's what the developers intend to do. Thankfully, players will not have to wait too long to find out.

