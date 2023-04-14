Where to find the Jaeger's Family Basement in Fortnite

Following the Fortnite update v24.20, Jaeger's Family Basement was added to the map. Unlike the one in the anime/manga, it's not buried under a pile of rubble. However, reaching it could prove to be challenging.

Of all the places that Epic Games could have placed this Landmark, they decided to place it in Anvil Square. If this POI wasn't already a hot-drop location in every match, it now is. That being said, players will have to work fast to find Jaeger's Family Basement.

How to easily find the Jaeger's Family Basement in Fortnite

Look for this opening behind the house to enter the Jaeger's Family Basement (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The easiest way to locate it is to land on the southeastern side of Anvil Square. The building that houses Jaeger's Family Basement has two chimneys billowing out smoke. Land at the back of the building and look for a flight of stairs leading downward. Follow it and walk through the door that opens into Jaeger's Family Basement.

To make this Challenge easier, wait for a match in which the Battle Bus' route is farthest away from Anvil Square. This will ensure that the least amount of players will attempt landing there.

What's in the Jaeger's Family Basement in Fortnite?

Keep an eye out for good loot while inside the Jaeger's Family Basement (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Although Jaeger's Family Basement takes direct inspiration from Attack on Titan, there's nothing of value to be found there. Players will not be able to interact with the secret drawer to uncover lore or anything like that. It's just a neat little addition to the game and that's about it.

On that note, players may be able to find a Scout Regiment Footlocker and can destroy the furniture to harvest materials. This will no doubt come in handy when playing the "OG" Battle Royale Mode. While this may seem disappointing, keep in mind that Epic Games cannot add everything from another franchise to the game.

Will there be Titans featured in Fortnite this season?

Shiina @ShiinaBR FORTNITE X ATTACK ON TITAN TRAILER FORTNITE X ATTACK ON TITAN TRAILER https://t.co/ksr7pHJyhn

While the notion of having larger-than-life Titans in Fortnite would make for a great collaborative feature, there likely won't be any. Having lumbering behemoths walking all over the island is not something that can be done on the fly. Since collaborations take months to work on, adding Titans would make the process more tedious.

While there are rumors about a Titan appearing towards the end of the season, these are mere hearsay. Given that leakers/data-miners are able to obtain information about collaborations weeks and sometimes months in advance, nothing of the sort will happen.

If there was a Titan to be featured in-game, it would have been leaked by now. On that note, apart from the ODM Gear and Thunder Spears, the only other things to feature for the Attack on Titan collaboration are the Mikasa and Levi Ackerman Outfits. They can be purchased from the Item Shop using V-Bucks.

Poll : 0 votes