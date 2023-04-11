Everything new in the Attack on Titan Fortnite update today (11th April, 2023)

The latest Fortnite weekly update has arrived. Earlier this morning, the developers put out v24.20 for the game, and it's gone live. The challenges, items, and more associated with the update are all in the game now. It is one of the most significant weekly updates, bringing essential changes to the game. It has been dubbed the Attack on Titan update for a good reason. Most of the additions are about the hit anime's continued crossover in Fortnite. It began with Eren Yeager's inclusion on the battle pass and continues now.

Here's what came in the AoT update.

Fortnite Attack on Titan update: What's new?

The first significant change is that two more Attack on Titan skins is in the game. As teased by the recent trailer, Levi and Mikasa have been added to the Item Shop. They're available for purchase now and can be used in-game.

Additionally, Eren Yeager's skin is available. It was the Fortnite battle pass secret skin and was locked for a while, but with the update, it's now unlocked. Completing challenges is how to unlock them, but that can be done now.

Two new weapons were added, and they come in new chests. The Thunder Spears and ODM Gear are fantastic Mythical weapons. The Thunder Spears fire exploding bullets out of them, and the ODM Gear improves mobility and can make melee attacks, too.

Jaeger's Family Basement has arrived on the island. Like many anime crossovers, the island now has a location for the source material. Epic Games said on their website:

"Jaeger’s Family Basement has appeared on the Island! But just as this basement contains many secrets, its exact location in Anvil Square is a secret too. Find the location of this new nook in Anvil Square."

Aside from the Attack on Titan changes, Fortnite received other updates, too. Dirt bikes have been unvaulted and have been brought back into the game. A few other balances have been applied:

Unvaulted the Port-A-Bunker for Zero Build.

They introduced the Rare Kinetic Blade. It has the same damage as the Epic Kinetic Blade, the Rare version has just two Kinetic Dashes available. Rare Kinetic Blades can be picked up off the stands or ground.

The max headshot damage of the Mythic Havoc Pump Shotgun was reduced.

The accuracy and hipfire rate of the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle were both reduced.

In Trios and Squads, the number of Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifles dropped by capturing a POI was also reduced.

In Trios and Squads, the number of Mythic Havoc Pump Shotguns found inside Vaults was also reduced.

These changes are live, but you must update Fortnite first.

