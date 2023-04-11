Where to find Thunder Spears in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Thunder Spears from Attack on Titan were added to Fortnite following update v24.20. This weapon was first featured in the anime/manga when the Scout Regiment took on Reiner Braun (Armored Titan). In-game, players will be able to use it to blast open structures and cause pure chaos on the battlefield.

The Thunder Spear can be obtained from Chests and Scout Regiment Footlockers. Although the weapon can also be found on the ground as floor loot, the spawn rate will surely be capped. This will make it difficult for players to find one when needed.

How will the Thunder Spear work in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

The Thunder Spear, in theory, will allow players to penetrate armored structures and deliver powerful explosives via a wire-activated fuse. When detonated, it will blow up and/or inflict a lot of damage to structures/opponents in the area. However, given that the explosion will have a small AOE, players will likely have to be careful while using it at close-range.

Thunder Spears will shake up gameplay in Fortnite's Build Mode. With the weapon being able to destroy builds, both opponents and players will have to be mindful of its destructive power. Players can end up blowing up their own defenses if they are not careful.

Unlike ODM Gear, which has a certain percentage of use-time, Thunder Spears rely purely on ammo to function. As long as players can find ammunition for it, they can keep firing the weapon to their heart's content. However, since rockets are hard to come by in-game, using the weapon sparingly is the best idea.

How will the Thunder Spear change combat in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

The Thunder Spear will allow players to sow destruction and devastation with pinpoint accuracy. The weapon can be used in both game modes to push opponents during fights. In Zero Build, they'll have to rotate or get pinned down. In the normal mode, they'll be forced to either use materials to build or risk being eliminated.

One of the best uses for this new weapon will be forcing snipers and campers out of hiding. With the Heavy Sniper Rifle being able to one-shot-eliminate targets, the Thunder Spear can be used to suppress their fire and allow teammates to advance on their position.

"Damage opponents with consecutive shots with the Thunder Spear" The Thunder Spear will be in today's update! There's a challenge involved with it.

In theory, in conjunction with ODM Gear, Thunder Spears can be used to rapidly flank opponents and pin them down from both sides. This would allow one teammate to push while the other provides suppressing fire in the form of explosions.

Thankfully, with Armored Walls and Port-A-Fort in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, there is some respite to be found. Players can deploy them to take cover against Thunder Spear's attacks. However, it's best to use a mobility item like the Kinetic Blade to get out of the explosions' radius. Only resort to hunkering down if escape is impossible or if the enemy has high ground.

