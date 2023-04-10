10 best mobility items Fortnite has ever had

Fortnite offers a wide variety of mobility items. They rotate in and out of the vault every few seasons and change the game's dynamics. While many things have been vaulted for a year or more, they are truly unforgettable. That said, not all of them are the 'best' or were the 'best' in-game. Some were more versatile than others in terms of utility as well as mobility, while others were merely there to add some variety of gameplay.

Launchpad and 9 other fantastic Fortnite mobility items

1) Spider-Man's Web-Shooters

FaZe Replays @Replays *NEW* Spider-Man’s Web Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3! *NEW* Spider-Man’s Web Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3! https://t.co/9Rnr1728YQ

Spider-Man's Web-Shooters were introduced to the game in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1. Alongside the appearance of the Daily Bugle on the island, this Mythic mobility item was added to the loot pool. The in-game functionality made this item special. Players can zip through the air and flank opponents with ease.

2) Chiller Grenade

Julie @ONE_shot_GURL The new chiller grenade in Fortnite is so much fun! Had a lot of great kills using it but these 2 were the best tonight by far! The new chiller grenade in Fortnite is so much fun! Had a lot of great kills using it but these 2 were the best tonight by far! 😍❄️ https://t.co/OTgRei3LRq

Like other explosives, Chiller Grenade explodes on impact; however, unlike other explosives, this one inflicts no damage. Instead, when it explodes, it gives anyone with a certain radius the "Frozen Feet'' effect. This allows them to slide faster and further than usual. It's beneficial to evade gunfire and get out of it quickly.

3) Witch Broom

With Fortnitemares 2023 due in a few months, the Witch Broom will likely be unvaulted soon. With unlimited charges, this mobility item is handy for flanking and getting the drop on opponents. When used, it launches the user into the air and allows them to redeploy. Since this item can be used on the go, it will enable unique combat strategies.

4) Jet Pack

Added during Chapter 3, Season 2, this mobility item allows players to launch devastating attacks when in the air. With 10 seconds of 'fly-time,' players could take to the sky and rain down a hail of bullets on opponents below. Since the item allows players to move about while shooting, counter-attacking is tricky.

5) Kinetic Blade

timthetatman👑 @timthetatman NEW KINETIC BLADE IN FORTNITE IS SICK NEW KINETIC BLADE IN FORTNITE IS SICK 🔥 https://t.co/L8mS5fS371

Kinetic Blade was introduced in the current season and has drastically shifted the meta. Aside from its utility in close-range combat, it can be used to 'dash' across large distances to close the gap. Although it only has three charges, with a decent recharge time, it can be used frequently in combat. It can also negate fall damage and 'phase' into builds.

6) Shockwave Hammer

Nick Eh 30 @NickEh30 100 Players vs Shockwave Hammer in Fortnite 100 Players vs Shockwave Hammer in Fortnite https://t.co/B7vK8NNdhf

The Shockwave Hammer was a genuine shock to players in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1. More than being a weapon in the truest sense, players would use it to leap around the map and take the high ground with ease. With the ability to mitigate fall damage, it became a must-have item in the inventory. The only downside to this item was that it also mitigated the fall damage of opponents when hit.

7) Shockwave Grenade

scares @Scaresful clean fortnite two piece on shockwave grenade clean fortnite two piece on shockwave grenade https://t.co/1mEJu5XoF6

When it comes to mobility tools that are annoying and fun at the same time, Shockwave Grenades probably take first place. Although they have been vaulted for some time, when added to the loot pool, they create utter chaos. Players and opponents can be seen 'flying' through the air when using the item. What makes this item truly unique is that no fall damage is taken. This makes it great for emergency rotations.

8) Launchpad

The Launchpad was last available in Fortnite in Chapter 3, Season 4. With Chrome covering the island, using this mobility item was the safest and quickest way to avoid running into a Chrome-Blob ambush. The thing is relatively simple but takes a lot of planning to understand. Once used, it allows the user to redeploy and glide to safety.

9) Inflate-A-Bull

BetterFNnews @BetterFNnews

The current map has a lot of mountains. That is why I believe, that it would be a great addition to the Lootpool. #Fortnite Should bring the Inflate-A-Bull back.The current map has a lot of mountains. That is why I believe, that it would be a great addition to the Lootpool. #Fortnite Should bring the Inflate-A-Bull back.The current map has a lot of mountains. That is why I believe, that it would be a great addition to the Lootpool. https://t.co/3Y4Qmkybch

Inflate-A-Bull is perhaps one of the most hilarious mobility items ever added to Fortnite. Players were encased in a bull costumes and could roll down and bounce off surfaces without taking damage. Although it was only in-game for the duration of Chapter 2, Season 7, the memory of it has stuck with the community.

10) Crash Pad

Last seen in Fortnite during Chapter 3, Season 4, Crash Pads were broken in every possible way. It allowed players to literally 'phase' across the map and reach the island's boundaries in seconds. However, Crash Pads are great for absorbing fall damage in everyday situations. Players can toss one down and jump on it to avoid falling to their deaths.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

