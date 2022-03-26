Flying and shooting in Fortnite will now be possible, new Jetpack footage shows

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is live and players can explore all the new additions to the game in this new season. While the first half of the season is underway and there is a ton of new stuff to explore, more new content is awaiting players for the rest of the season.

Movement mechanics are one of the regions Epic Games has worked hard on to change and bring something new for players to adapt and work on. Mantling, sliding, and more parkour abilities have been added to the game in Chapter 3.

However, based on the new leaks, there is more coming to movement and there might be a few tweaks to aerial movement in the Battle Royale mode soon.

Cosmic - Fortnite Leaks @Co3micLeaks You can now hover and aim while using a Jetpack! You can now hover and aim while using a Jetpack! https://t.co/42EtnxkGPs

Dataminers have been hard at work leaking whatever new is coming in Season. Based on the new leaks, players will be able to use a fan-favorite item from Chapter 1 again, and this time, loopers can aim while shooting from it.

Jetpacks returning to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 with aim feature added

Jetpacks from Chapter 1 are returning to Fortnite Battle Royale and leaks suggest that some changes have been made to them. The new Jetpacks will allow players to use the equipment more tactically and to their advantage in gunfights.

Popular leaker Hypex posted a video of the updated Jetpacks and loopers can see that weapons can now be aimed while in the air with the item.

HYPEX @HYPEX

Jetpacks have been changed to now hover & allow you to aim while shooting. They're set to return this season and spawn in a Jetpack container attached to walls inside the IO Blimps! (Clip by @postboxpat Jetpacks have been changed to now hover & allow you to aim while shooting. They're set to return this season and spawn in a Jetpack container attached to walls inside the IO Blimps! (Clip by @postboxpat)https://t.co/X8FmdZys9x

Furthermore, players will also be able to hover with the Jetpacks, which means more aerial time for them while taking a gunfight. Previously, players could only hip-fire while riding a Jetpack, but that will change in Chapter 3 once this item is added to the game.

Hypex also added that Jetpacks will be available inside the walls of the IO Blimps that hover in the sky, over the POIs that the Imagined Order has managed to secure on the island.

There is no intel on when this updated item will be added to the game. Loopers might have to wait for the next major update to fly around the island with Chapter 1 nostalgia and hit Tilted Towers on Jetpacks. With that being said, the aforementioned set of changes can be implemented and players should be excited.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul