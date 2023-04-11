Where to find ODM Gear in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

ODM Gear, or Omni-Directional Mobility Gear, has been added to Fortnite following the update v24.20. As seen in the anime/manga, Attack on Titan, this item/weapon will work similarly in-game. Players will be able to use it to land devastating blows on unsuspecting opponents perched atop buildings/structures.

That being said, it can be obtained by searching Chests and Scout Regiment Footlockers. Additionally, for those who cannot find either of the two, if luck favors them, they can also find ODM Gear lying about on the ground. However, given that this item is extremely powerful, its spawn-rate on the ground will be capped.

How will the ODM Gear work in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

Shiina @ShiinaBR Omni-Directional Mobility (ODM) Gear & Thunder Spears can be found from the ground, chests, or Scout Regiment Footlockers! Omni-Directional Mobility (ODM) Gear & Thunder Spears can be found from the ground, chests, or Scout Regiment Footlockers!

The item, in theory, should allow players to fight in 3D space with ease. Similar to the Jet Pack from Chapter 3 Season 2, players will be able to soar into the air and attack unsuspecting opponents on the ground below. However, unlike the Jet Pack that allows players to shoot when in the air, the ODM Gear will only allow them to use blades.

This has been done to make the item/weapon lore accurate to that of the anime/manga. Nevertheless, with the ability to attach themselves to the environment, players will be able to hover mid-air using their directional keys on the gaming-device.

Similar to other such items in Fortnite like the Guardian Shield, there will likely be a cooldown time associated with ODM Gear. Either that, or it will only have a set amount of 'use-time' depending on how much 'gas' it has left. Once the meter drops to zero, the item will have to be left alone to recharge.

Worst case scenario, once the meter drops to zero, it may have to be disregarded entirely. This also takes into consideration the fact that each ODM Gear only holds a certain number of blades in the anime/manga. Once used, the item becomes useless.

How will the ODM Gear change combat in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Fortnite Battle Royale v24.20 brings the arrival of Eren Jaeger, ODM Gear and Thunder Spears to the Island. Fortnite Battle Royale v24.20 brings the arrival of Eren Jaeger, ODM Gear and Thunder Spears to the Island. https://t.co/iGYGYTGYWz

With the ability to dash through the air and attack opponents from virtually any direction, ODM Gear will make it easier to push high-ground. Players will no longer have to depend on Reality Augments or the Kinetic Blade to 'phase' through the air, as they can essentially 'swing' to do the same.

On that note, akin to other Fortnite mobility items like Spider-Man's Web-Shooters, the ODM Gear 'might' be rendered useless in open terrain. Since it requires something to latch onto in order to propel the player, this would not be possible without any tall structures/buildings and/or trees.

It's very likely that ODM Gear will be most useful in POIs such as Mega City, Anvil Square, and Brutal Bastion. Since these locations have a lot of tall buildings/structures in the area, players will have enough room to maneuver using the the item. On a final note, using the item with the Aerialist Reality Augment will make combat rather interesting.

Poll : 0 votes