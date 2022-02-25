3 weapons that are perfect for close combat in Fortnite (& 3 that are trash)

There has always been a wide variety of weapons available in Fortnite. While the Chapter 3 loot pool has been a bit more restricted than in past seasons, there are still plenty of weapons to choose from.

Players generally spend the first half of the game collecting the weapons they will need or want. They often optimize the loadout to have weapons and items available for all sorts of situations they may face.

One situation that is almost inevitable is close combat. Here are three weapons that are perfectly suited for close combat and a few others that will likely result in an early exit.

Fortnite weapons good for close combat

3) Auto Shotgun

The Auto Shotgun is great for close range combat. Players can fire it more than the other two shotguns, giving it a bit of a spray-and-pray meta. This can be advantageous in close combat when players might be moving and jumping around.

Shooting more allows players the opportunity to miss more shots and still come out all right

2) Stinger SMG

Stinger is the epitome of spray-and-pray, which is pretty useful in close combat. As the only SMG in the game, it's a go-to for many Fortnite players. The gun is great for taking down walls and advancing on an enemy. If players aim well for a short amount of time, it's over for their opponents.

1) Heavy Shotgun

Heavy Shotgun is the perfect shotgun. It was recently unvaulted and completely changed the game. It deals significantly more damage than an Auto Shotgun and fires far more often than a Striker Pump Shotgun. It balances them so well that most players have started preferring it over others.

Weapons that are tough to use in close combat

3) Ranger Assault Rifle

DubzyJD @DubzyJD Ranger Assault Rifle: Made for distance! The Ranger Assault Rifle is forceful at medium range and quite capable at long range. #Fortnite Ranger Assault Rifle: Made for distance! The Ranger Assault Rifle is forceful at medium range and quite capable at long range. #Fortnite https://t.co/fD9ZEEcN8h

Assault Rifles are generally tough to use in combat. However, the MK-7 Assault Rifle fires fast enough be loosely called an SMG. However, the same cannot be said for the Ranger, which fires slower and deals more damage. It's not as helpful in close combat, so Fortnite players should avoid it.

2) Any bow

Bows have returned (Image via Epic Games)

Bows have only been introduced for this week's Bownanza Wild Week, but they're still much more suitable for ranged attacks. Each of them have effects that will hurt the player if used up close, so they're not very helpful, unless players know they won't die and the other person will.

1) Hunter Bolt Action Sniper Rifle

No one would ever choose the Hunter Bolt Action Sniper Rifle for close range. However, when landing at someplace like Tilted Towers, that might be the first weapon Fortnite players find, so they may have to begin their game with the rifle.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the author.

