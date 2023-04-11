Fortnite brings Renegade Raider back with a major makeover

Renegade Raider is perhaps the most well-known Skin/Outfit in Fortnite. It was released in Chapter 1 Season 1 and was vaulted after that phase of the storyline ended. Given that the game was still in its infancy back then, very few players were able to get their hands on this cosmetic item.

Since the "OG'' Skin/Outfit is still popular even today, Epic Games is trying to give the community throwbacks to the good old days by creating different versions of Renegade Raider. The latest remix version of the character has been created keeping the futuristic vibe in mind, and, suffice to say, she looks amazing.

Renegade Runner is here to fill some "OG" shoes in Fortnite

The new version of the character has been dubbed Renegade Runner. Given that Mega City exudes "Blade Runner" vibes, the character may have been cleverly named, taking into account this wordplay. The Skin/Outfit was discovered by leakers/data-miners during the downtime for the Fortnite update v24.20.

Unlike the "OG" Renegade, Runner has a cybernetic body, meaning she's half-human, half-robot. Given the prevalent theme of Chapter 4 Season 2, this fits in rather well. Aside from the Skin/Outfit, her Set/Bundle contains a total of four cosmetic items: Raider's Rucksack (Back Bling), Wrap, Renegade Star (Harvesting Tool), and Renegade Reunion (Loading Screen).

What's interesting about the Renegade Reunion (Loading Screen) is the fact that Blaze is featured in it. Considered by the Fortnite community to be a fiery version of Renegade Raider, she can be seen fighting back-to-back with Renegade Runner.

It's unclear if this is hinting towards something in development or just amazing artwork to be taken at face value and enjoyed. Either way, with the number of Renegade Raider variants present in Fortnite, they can create the Renegade-Verse with ease. That said, this is unlikely to be the last variant of the character to be added in-game.

When will Renegade Runner be added to Fortnite's Item Shop?

Although leakers/data-miners have been able to provide a full review of the Skin/Outfit and all cosmetics associated with the character, it's not known when it will be added to the Item Shop. Usually, new Bundles/Sets take some time to get added in-game. Given how full the Item Shop currently is, there's no space for newer cosmetics.

Also, with Levi and Mikasa Ackerman now listed in the Item Shop, adding Renegade Runner to the mix would not be a good idea because it would dilute the hype and take away attention from the ongoing Attack on Titan collaboration. For this reason, she will likely be featured sometime towards the end of this month.

Unlike the upcoming Hiss Clique Quest Pack, Renegade Runner will not cost real money. She will be purchasable using V-Bucks, and the Bundle/Set should cost somewhere between 1,800 and 2,200 V-Bucks. With all that said, more information about this remix Skin/Outfit should become available in the coming days.

