Fortnite player asks AI to predict Chapter 4 Season 3 map, and it's breathtaking

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is scheduled to be released in early June. If everything goes to plan, Epic Games will release a new season of the popular video game in less than a month. Due to this, there is a lot of hype in the community, and many can't wait to see what Epic has prepared for them this time. There have been several leaks regarding the theme of the upcoming season.

It appears that Epic Games will release another jungle biome, although nothing has been confirmed yet. In the meantime, one player generated a Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map concept using an AI, and it looks fantastic.

The concept shows multiple new locations and a massive mountain range in the middle of the map. While this likely won't be the next Fortnite map, it's amazing how well the AI has generated it.

The AI-generated Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map has many interesting details

SuperJoy Studios asked AI to generate a map for the upcoming Fortnite Battle Royale season, and it did not disappoint. The AI has created a beautiful map that incorporates many different locations.

One aspect the AI did not get right is the variety of biomes. Every season of the popular video game has several different biomes, which will likely be the case with the next map. However, the AI-generated map incorporates only one.

Besides that, the map looks breathtaking, and it would be interesting to see someone recreate it in UEFN.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map will have a jungle biome, according to leaks (Image via Epic Games)

The AI-generated Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map shows a few landmarks and a massive mountain range in the center. It also has a futuristic-looking POI with a floating platform. It looks similar to a Realm Royale map, which is one of the many competitors of Fortnite Battle Royale.

The map concept also has several waterfalls, which make it look even more beautiful.

The next Fortnite season won't completely change the map (Image via Epic Games)

While the AI-generated concept of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map is certainly interesting, it won't be released to the game. Epic Games will likely change one region of the island once again, which means that a completely new map will be released in Chapter 4.

Considering that the snow and medieval biomes have been in the game for half a year, there is a good chance that Epic will replace them with new biomes and locations.

