Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 delay all but confirmed, new information surfaces

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will likely start a few days later than Epic Games originally planned. Most Fortnite Battle Royale players are used to delays, but no one really knows why the video game creator wants to postpone the new season this time. As Epic Games has tweeted, the new season will likely begin on June 9, nearly a week after its original release date.

According to Tabor Hill, a popular YouTuber, the video game developer may have extended the current season of the video game due to the upcoming Star Wars event. The event will be huge and will likely add a lot of new content, which is what will keep players entertained.

Additionally, there is a good chance that Epic will release a new live event before Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. It's been long since players had a live event, which may change in early June.

Epic Games changed the start date of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 in the game

The next season of the popular video game will start at a later date (Image via Epic Games)

The next season of Fortnite Battle Royale was originally supposed to be released around June 3. However, Epic Games changed the end date of the current season to June 9 at 2 AM Eastern Time. Due to this, the next one will likely begin on the same day.

June 9 is on Friday, and it appears that Epic will keep releasing new seasons on this day. While the video game developer hasn't publicly revealed anything regarding this change, it's most likely an attempt to get players to play Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 over the weekend.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will likely begin shortly after the current season ends (Image via Epic Games)

The new Fortnite x Star Wars event will be released on May 2. Fortnite leakers say the event will add new weapons, cosmetics, abilities, and more. This could be a massive event, which may be why Epic postponed the next video game season.

Finally, Fortnite's development team releases a new live event every two seasons. Considering that the last event happened at the end of Chapter 3, Epic Games will likely release another event right before Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 begins.

This event could change the map and let players play for a few days before the start of the new season. Epic has done something similar with a few events in the past, including the event that brought Chapter 2 Season 3.

