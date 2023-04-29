Fortnite survey reveals 50+ new upcoming skins for Chapter 4 and ahead

A few hours ago, a brand new Fortnite survey revealed over 50 upcoming skins for Chapter 4 and beyond. That said, the skins present in the survey are very diverse from one another. According to leakers/data-miners, some of the skins could potentially be for Chapter 4 Season 4. While this is an educated guess at best, there are reasons for this speculation.

Among the many new skins leaked in the survey, new variants of lore-related characters such as The Ageless and Midas have been showcased. Based on the design of The Ageless, which showcases a winter theme, this new variant will likely be added to the game in Chapter 4 Season 4 or in Chapter 5; but that's only if Epic Games follows the same pattern of four seasons per chapter. But what does this mean?

The upcoming Fortnite survey skins for Chapter 4 have a story to tell

Although not every survey skin will make it into the game, those that are present have a tale of their own to tell. For starters, take a look at The Ageless. After stealing the spotlight in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, he disappeared without a trace. Now, with the Peace Syndicate in the spotlight, he and Rift Warden Stellan are nowhere to be seen.

Since characters tend to rotate in and out of the game's storyline, this new variant of The Ageless wearing winter attire hints at his return. Considering the island is his domain, it makes sense that he would eventually come back to lay claim to what is his. It'll be interesting to see if this will have any effect on the current storyline involving Last Reality, the other syndicates, and The Unseen.

It looks like going forward, The Unseen are going to have a big role, either this Season, next one or in both!



It looks like going forward, The Unseen are going to have a big role, either this Season, next one or in both!

Another character that stands out from the rest of the survey skins is the new variant of Midas. However, it's yet to be confirmed if this is even Midas. Since the character's head has been replaced with a Golden Flopper, it's too soon to tell who this could be. However, if this is Midas, this is somewhat of a confirmation that the character will eventually return to Fortnite in the near future.

Which other notable characters/skins have appeared in the new Fortnite survey?

- Joni The Red

- Helsie

Here's the new remix of the Fortnite High Stakes Club skins from the new concept survey:
- Joni The Red
- Helsie
- Lucien West

Having said all that, there are other interesting skins as well that have appeared in the new survey. New variants of Joni The Red, Lucien West, and Helsie have been spotted. As they are part of the High Stakes Club, it may be possible that they are still on a mission to rid the island of vampires and other monsters.

Last but not least, leakers/data-miners suspect that at least two of the skins showcased in the survey will be part of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass. One of them is a buff-looking tiger and the other an exotic bird-like-creature of some kind. Given that the theme for the next season is speculated to be tropical in nature, these skins fit in perfectly.

- Tiger

- Bird/Pigeon

- Summer Toon Sgt Winter

With the latest Fortnite Skin Concept Survey, these previous concepts have been updated with new styles/redesigned:
- Tiger
- Bird/Pigeon
- Summer Toon Sgt Winter
- Toon Colour Block Girl

That said, this is still all speculative in nature. With well over a month to go until the current season ends, there's barely any confirmation on which skins can be showcased on the Battle Pass. More information will likely be made available towards the end of May.

