Fortnite hints at Doctor Slone's betrayal and major IO drama in Chapter 4 Season 3 storyline

After being left for dead on the island towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, it would seem that Doctor Slone is done with the Imagined Order. Despite having superior numbers and advanced technology, they were unable to take control of the island. Of course, it wouldn't have been possible without The Seven, but considering that Geno was around, his presence could have made a difference.

Nevertheless, it would seem that her loyalties no longer lie with the Imagined Order. With Geno somewhat out of the picture, she's free to do as she pleases. While this may seem too outlandish to believe, Fortnite leaker/data-miner Egyptian_Leaker was able to uncover this nugget of information by talking to Slone as Gunnar. During the dialogue exchange, Innovator Slone says the following.

"I told you. I'm done."



This means she's no longer loyal to the Imagined Order, perhaps the reason she remained a part of it was her fear for Geno, but now that he's gone she feels free?



Either way, redemption arc



While some speculate that this is the start of a redemption arc, knowing Slone, nothing is ever that simple with her. That being said, after surviving by hiding in the tank, Slone was finally rescued by an unnamed character and has since been exploring the Jungle Biome. On her adventures, she's uncovered lost technologies and is currently trying to understand an artifact that she has in her possession.

Why does Innovator Slone need to understand how to use the precursor technologies left behind in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

While this may be a stretch, based on the leaked audio logs found in-game, Innovator Slone is up to something nefarious. Given that she needs to understand how to use the technologies it's clear that she has something planned. However, what's terrifying is that given her past actions, she still thinks that she knows what's best for the island.

Despite cutting ties with the Imagined Order and the wishful thinking that she can have a redemption arc, that's unlikely to happen. Given that she was aiming at characters with a Thermal DMR in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 trailer, she's far from done with being revengeful. If anything, she's playing to seize the artifacts located in the Jungle Biome and use them to advance her own goals.

That all being said, more audio logs should become available in the coming weeks. Perhaps then, a clearer picture will surface as to what Innovator Slone wants and what her actual goals are on the island. Because if she's not working for the Imagined Order, what does she even want with these precursor technologies?

