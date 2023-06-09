How to get Doctor Slone (Innovator) skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Doctor Slone is well and alive in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. After having survived the conflict that occurred in Chapter 3 Season 2, she's now found herself deep in the Jungle biome that's present on the island. While it's unclear if she will feature as NPC later on this season, she will indeed feature as an Outfit in the Item Shop. That being said, fans of the character are in for a treat.

According to leakers/data-miners, this new version of the character, Innovator Slone, will come with its own Back Bling called Ancient Guidestone and a Pickaxe called Archeo-Scythe. While more cosmetics may be associated with the character, that's all the information there is at the moment.

Coming back to how to get the Doctor Slone (Innovator) Outfit/Skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, it will have to be purchased from the Item Shop. The price should be within 2,000 V-Bucks. However, given how popular (and hated) she is in the community, the price may be strategically lowered or increased. But that's a discussion for another time, what's more important is her role in the storyline this season.

What role will Innovator Slone play in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

andre @andredotuasset



Name: Innovator Slone

Description: After surviving a crashing conflict, Slone found herself in a long-abandoned jungle, where she has been recovering ever since. She has a plan... but can she be trusted?



#FortniteWILDS #Slone Slone's NPC!Name: Innovator SloneDescription: After surviving a crashing conflict, Slone found herself in a long-abandoned jungle, where she has been recovering ever since. She has a plan... but can she be trusted? Slone's NPC!Name: Innovator SloneDescription: After surviving a crashing conflict, Slone found herself in a long-abandoned jungle, where she has been recovering ever since. She has a plan... but can she be trusted?#FortniteWILDS #Slone

While her role is largely unknown, she does have plans for the island in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Given that she's part of Geno's entourage and an important character within the Imagined Order faction, she will stop at nothing to get her way. That said, by the looks of it, she's been wandering the Jungle Biome for quite some time.

After the accident way back in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, she was rescued by an unknown character and has been looking for ancient artifacts in the new biome. She has discovered the Jungle Biome’s Technology, that has been left behind by forerunners ages ago. It comes as no surprise that at the center of it all lies the Kinetic Ore.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



Slone was rescued by someone when her Tank collapsed in Collision, doesn't say who



Slone has plans for the Island and discovers the now abandoned Jungle Biome's Technology was built by Refined Kinetic Ore!



Some Telescope is also involved in this | STORY:Slone was rescued by someone when her Tank collapsed in Collision, doesn't say whoSlone has plans for the Island and discovers the now abandoned Jungle Biome's Technology was built by Refined Kinetic Ore!Some Telescope is also involved in this | #Fortnite STORY:Slone was rescued by someone when her Tank collapsed in Collision, doesn't say whoSlone has plans for the Island and discovers the now abandoned Jungle Biome's Technology was built by Refined Kinetic Ore!Some Telescope is also involved in this | #Fortnite https://t.co/5awIGxNm4c

Given that this ore played an important role in the creation of the Rift Gate and other technologies, it is invaluable to whatever she has planned. Considering that it was used to create weapons such as Shockwave Hammer, Kinetic Blade, and the new Kinetic Boomerang, this is just the tip of the iceberg of its true potential.

From the leaked audio logs, there seems to be a Telescope that she's found and is hellbent on getting it to work. Once she does, there's no telling what happens next. For now, it's best to assume that she wants to take over this reality and bring the Imagined Order back into the fold.

If Slone is back on the island, will Geno follow suit?

While this may seem plausible, the chances of it happening are slim. Given that Agent Jones and The Foundation are still on their quest to find and hunt down Geno, he's out of the Storyline. It is for this reason that The Ageless was present on the island as the younger version of the character.

However, since the game's storyline transcends time and space, Geno is definitely out there somewhere, even though he's not part of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Nevertheless, it's far too early in the next season to say what will or will not happen. A better idea will be formed in the coming days and weeks.

Poll : 0 votes