Geno returns to Fortnite Chapter 4, but with a twist

Geno is an enigma in Fortnite. While there are some clues about his origin and intent in the storyline, he's still a mystery for the most part. After being defeated in the Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War comics, he took a backseat, but not for long. Given his power, he was able to manifest himself back to reality and is currently being hunted by The Foundation and Jonesy.

Although the variant of him, known as The Ageless, was showcased in-game last season, this younger snapshot of Geno is far from being the real McCoy. In fact, the character, in his true form, has only been seen once in-game. Nevertheless, this all might change as Epic Games is working on a brand new version of Geno, but there's a slight twist involved.

Geno may return to Fortnite in Chapter 4, but as a woman

Of the many skins showcased in the latest leaked survey, one that looks suspiciously similar to Geno was spotted. The Outfit in question has all the telltale signs of being a female variant of the character. Aside from having the same all-black attire, even the silver/white strands of hair look oddly similar.

Given that there are endless variants of characters in the metaverse, it's very likely that she's one of them. However, according to leakers/data-miners and theorists, this could also be a mere coincidence or the character showcased is Geno's biological sibling. She may also be just another high-ranking member of the Imagined Order.

FLS-Nevermore @FlsNevermore @FNChiefAko Could be a sister but I'm still hanging onto the thought that the Ageless is Geno. @FNChiefAko Could be a sister but I'm still hanging onto the thought that the Ageless is Geno.

Since the lore of Fortnite tends to be open-ended, there's wiggle room to add/edit information as and when required. That said, in all probability, details about the character will not come to light until later this year. With the ongoing storyline already crammed with characters from several different factions such as The Unseen, Peace Syndicate, and Last Reality, there's no room to reintroduce the Imagined Order.

When will Geno reappear in Fortnite Chapter 4?

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



With the new Survey, a new female Outfit was added, that seems to have the white hair strand The Ageless has



We know Geno is a perfectionist & scientist, so how many Snapshots/Other Versions of him could be out there? THEORY (Kinda a stretch):With the new Survey, a new female Outfit was added, that seems to have the white hair strand The Ageless hasWe know Geno is a perfectionist & scientist, so how many Snapshots/Other Versions of him could be out there? #Fortnite THEORY (Kinda a stretch):With the new Survey, a new female Outfit was added, that seems to have the white hair strand The Ageless hasWe know Geno is a perfectionist & scientist, so how many Snapshots/Other Versions of him could be out there? #Fortnite https://t.co/pQ0Lbnl6J9

Geno was last showcased in-game during the Collision live event that occurred at the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. He appeared from the other side of the portal/rift and upon realizing that his Imagined Order had failed to secure the island, he went back through it as well. Although The Foundation and Jonesy did give chase, their fates are unknown at this point in time.

Considering that Geno was showcased in-game four seasons ago, it's likely too soon for him to make another appearance. Furthermore, with the storyline now focused on Peace Syndicate and The Unseen, there's no room for another major faction.

In fact, the Imagined Order has been all but wiped out during the Collision live event. Doctor Slone barely managed to escape with her life and is no doubt in hiding. Nevertheless, given that a new version of Doctor Slone is currently in development, she will be back soon enough.

With all that being said, Geno will return to stake his claim on the island, but for the time being, there's no timeline in place. There's no telling when he will return. It could be the next season or the next chapter, no one knows. Until and unless leakers/data-miners are able to extract information related to the storyline, it's all speculation at the moment.

Fortnite gamers! Participate in a short 1:1 survey and help us make the Fortnite Item Shop better!

Poll : 0 votes