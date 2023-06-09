Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Weapons: Full list of every new weapon & where to find them

Several new Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 weapons are now available in the popular video game. Reputable Fortnite insiders leaked these weapons even before the season came out, and more details have now emerged, so we've made a full list of these weapons and their locations. Additionally, it's important to note that Epic Games may vault any of these weapons throughout the season.

Considering the new season was just released, we'll likely get more information about these weapons soon. Here are all the new weapons in the game and everything we know about them.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 weapons are now available in the game

1) Cybertron Cannon

Cybertron Cannon will be one of the most popular Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 weapons (Image via Epic Games)

The Cybertron Cannon is arguably the best-looking weapon in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. It looks massive and is very destructive. The weapon is similar to the Chug Cannon but has no healing capabilities. Instead, it launches quick and explosive projectiles that damage players and structures.

The Transformers-inspired weapon will likely be found from a special loot source, such as a vault or a boss fight.

2) FlapJack Rifle

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 weapons also include a new rifle (Image via Epic Games)

New Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 weapons also include a new rifle. Interestingly, the rifle uses the same sound as the Pump Shotgun, one of the most popular weapons in Fortnite Battle Royale history.

The new weapon features a spinning magazine and can be obtained from most loot sources. However, its Mythic version can only be obtained from Vaults that require keycards.

3) Thermal DMR

The DMR is a fan-favorite weapon that got its new variant (Image via Epic Games)

The DMR (designated marksman rifle) has been one of Fortnite's most popular long-range weapons since Chapter 3. Epic Games has released a new version of the weapon in Chapter 4 Season 3, adding a thermal scope to it.

Interestingly, the thermal vision scope can be turned on or off. This weapon can be found in chests, floor loot, and other familiar sources.

4) Kinetic Boomerang

The Kinetic Boomerang is a throwable weapon (Image via Epic Games)

In Chapter 4 Season 2, Epic Games added the Kinetic Blade, which became one of the most popular weapons. The new season has the Kinetic Boomerang, which also looks incredible.

This is a throwable weapon that deals explosive damage on a direct hit and impact. Not only can it hit enemies in its direct path, but also on its way back.

5) Wildwasp Jar

The Wildwasp Jar is a new version of the Firefly Jar. Wild wasps will actively chase the player the jar is thrown at, and it's possible to escape them by running away, jumping in the water, or getting into the mud.

The loot source of this item hasn't been revealed yet, but it'll likely be found in the jungle biome.

