Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 trailer reveals new weapons, map, secret skin, and more

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 gameplay trailer has been released by Epic Games, and it showcases all the new features that are coming with the update. Epic Games released the trailer at 2:00 am Eastern Time, shortly after the game servers went down. The developer used it to showcase many new things in Season 3, from Battle Pass skins to the new Mythic weapon.

The new season was officially revealed at the Summer Game Fest on Thursday, although Epic Games released some important information about it earlier this week as well.

Everything revealed in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 trailer

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 trailer has revealed Battle Pass skins (Image via Epic Games)

The trailer for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 starts with a shot of the jungle biome, which is a new location that was revealed in the first teaser. It also shows four Battle Pass skins shortly after.

In the first few seconds of the trailer, fans can see mud sliding, which is a new mechanic that is added in Chapter 4 Season 3. This mechanic allows players to camouflage themselves and also gain a speed boost.

Another mechanic that was showcased in the trailer was Grind Vines. This is similar to Grind Rails from the previous season, although these vines are only located in the jungle biome.

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 trailer also reveals a new variant of Meowscles, which will be a secret skin in the Battle Pass. It also shows a character that looks like Ruin, a popular Chapter 1 character, and he's using what looks like the Thermal DMR.

When it comes to other weapons, it appears that Epic Games is adding the Lever Action Shotgun back to the game, as well as a new version of the Flint-Knock Pistol. There is also a new throwable item that deals explosive damage in a small radius.

Finally, Optimus Prime can be seen using a new Mythic weapon. The weapon is huge and looks similar to the Chug Cannon. However, instead of healing, it's used for destruction.

The new Mythic weapon looks fantastic (Image via Epic Games)

Raptor riding is another important feature revealed in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 trailer. These animals were in the game before, but they were vaulted before Epic Games added riding as a feature.

Finally, it appears that the new season will have many mobility options. In one shot of the trailer, fans can see a new foraged item, similar to Slurp Mushroom, which makes players bounce high in the air.

