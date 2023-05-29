Fortnite leak shows yet another game-breaking mythic arriving in Chapter 4 Season 3

The latest Fortnite leak has revealed some interesting information regarding Chapter 4 Season 3. Epic Games has prepared plenty of content for the upcoming season of the popular video game, including a new Mythic weapon. It will be interesting to see how the weapon will work, although considering its rarity, it may likely be another powerful item that could be nerfed shortly after.

According to reputable Fortnite leaker, Hypex, Epic is working on releasing a Mythic Drum Shotgun. Many players will be familiar with the standard version of the weapon, although its Mythic variant hasn't been released yet.

Besides this, the leaker also revealed other details, including a big helicopter upgrade and a new sniper rifle, to name a few. Furthermore, the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass has also been leaked.

Fortnite leak reveals another Mythic weapon coming soon

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will be released in less than two weeks (Image via Epic Games)

The Drum Shotgun is a fast-firing, fully automatic shotgun first added to Fortnite in Season 9. This weapon is perfect for dealing massive damage from close range and can take enemies down quickly.

The shotgun has a 1.5x headshot multiplier, which will also apply to the upcoming Mythic weapon. According to the popular Fortnite leaker, the Mythic Drum Shotgun will deal 73 body damage and 109 headshot damage. The weapon will also have a slower fire rate and a three-second reload time.

- Helicopters are getting a "Launcher" that shoots every 2 seconds and deals 35 damage & 450 builds damage.

- There's a new Lever Pistol seen in the leaked loading screen, with most likely slow hard-hitting shots

While Hypex hasn't revealed more stats about the upcoming weapon, it will likely have a 12-shell magazine size, like other variants. Its fire rate will be three shots per second, meaning it can deal up to 220 damage per second with regular shots.

The Primal Shotgun is similar to the Drum Shotgun and was available in Chapter 2 Season 6. This was another weapon that many Fortnite players complained about, which is why it's likely that Epic Games will receive criticism for the new Mythic.

If all goes according to plan, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will be released on June 9. Unfortunately, it appears unlikely that there will be a live event before the new season.

