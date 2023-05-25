Will there be a Fortnite live event at the end of Chapter 4 Season 2?

Fortnite live events are very popular in the gaming community. Epic Games usually releases these events at the end of every other season, but players are unsure if they will see another event with the conclusion of Chapter 4 Season 2. There has been a lot of talk regarding a season-ending event, but unfortunately, it will not be released at the end of the season.

Fortnite's development team has changed many things regarding Fortnite live events over the past few years. Chapter 1 had an event in every season, starting with Season 4, but those events were short.

Events in Chapters 2 and 3 were much longer and more interactive. However, there is a chance that players will witness the first Fortnite Chapter 4 live event at the end of the year.

Epic Games may not release a Fortnite live event at the end of Chapter 4 Season 2

Chapter 4 Season 2 may not get a new Fortnite live event (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is slowly coming to an end. The season will be over in three weeks, as Epic Games announced that the next season would begin on June 9.

Epic released the v24.40 update on Wednesday, May 17, yet this update contained no data regarding a new live event. Due to this, there is a good chance there won't be another event at the end of the current season.

According to reputable dataminers, the v24.50 update was supposed to be released by the end of the season, but it was scrapped.

Fortnite News @Guille_GAG Considering this is the last update of Season 2, we can safely assume there'll be no live event this season since there are no files big enough to fit one. #Fortnite Considering this is the last update of Season 2, we can safely assume there'll be no live event this season since there are no files big enough to fit one. #Fortnite https://t.co/IuutP8QLMr

They claim that the update was never internally tested and that Epic moved on to testing the v25.00 update, which is the first update of Chapter 4 Season 3.

Epic Games released another update on Tuesday, May 23, but it was just a content update. The game developer ended the Star Wars event on this date and also released a smaller hotfix update on the next day.

"Fracture" was the last Fortnite live event (Image via Epic Games)

The last live event Fortnite players participated in was Fracture. This event ended Chapter 3, although its reviews were rather negative. That said, there are rumors that Epic Games is working on releasing Chapter 5 later this year.

If this turns out to be accurate, which it likely is, this could mean there will be one Fortnite live event per year starting in 2023. Epic will release new chapters every year, and live events will be used as conclusions of chapters.

