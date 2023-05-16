Release date for every Fortnite season until Chapter 5 Season 2 leaked

A new leak has revealed the release date of every Fortnite season until Chapter 5 Season 2. It appears Epic Games will stick to releasing a new season every three months, but the chapters will be much shorter. The game's next season is just around the corner, and if everything goes according to plan, Epic Games could release it in early June.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will likely be the second-to-last season in the current chapter. The game developer has likely decided to release a new chapter every year, which is why the current one will conclude by the end of 2023.

Every season of the popular video game brings a lot of new content, which is why Epic may have already prepared this content at least half a year ahead.

Upcoming Fortnite seasons will last three months each

The next Fortnite season will begin in early June (Image via Epic Games)

Last week, a Fortnite leak claimed that Chapter 4 would conclude by the end of 2023. The latest leaks also make the same claim, revealing the release date of the next four seasons of the game.

Here are the release dates for every upcoming Fortnite season until Chapter 5 Season 2:

Chapter 4 Season 3 - June 9, 2023

- June 9, 2023 Chapter 4 Season 4 - September 2, 2023

- September 2, 2023 Chapter 5 Season 1 - November 30, 2023

- November 30, 2023 Chapter 5 Season 2 - February 23, 2024

Epic Games has also confirmed the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 release date. All the other dates come from reputable leakers, but it's important to note that they are subject to change.

Considering that every Fortnite season will last approximately three months, Chapter 5 will likely end in November or December 2024. Epic Games may release new chapters every year, which should be exciting for players.

While Fortnite Battle Royale continues to get massive updates, Epic will also work on improving Creative 2.0 and releasing new content for it. The final goal for UEFN is to allow players to create AAA games within Fortnite, which is planned for late 2024 or early 2025.

Release dates for new seasons will likely be adjusted in the future. However, if the development team decides to postpone these seasons, it probably won't be by more than a week.

