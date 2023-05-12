Fortnite Chapter 5 release date to be likely in December 2023

Fortnite Chapter 5 will likely be released in December 2023. According to Shiina, one of the most reputable Fortnite leakers, Epic Games will conclude the fourth chapter of the popular video game by the end of 2023. It appears that the game developer will completely change the strategy with upcoming chapters, which is why we can expect a new chapter every year.

As many players remember, Chapter 3 lasted only a year, which was quite surprising. It had four seasons, but many players believe that it was too short and that they couldn't enjoy the map for a long time.

If Epic has indeed changed its strategy, Fortnite Chapter 5 will be released in December 2023. This means that Chapter 4 will also end up having four seasons.

Fortnite Chapter 5 will begin after two more seasons

Fortnite Chapter 5 could come out in half a year (Image via Epic Games)

The first chapter of the video game lasted for two years, which was also the case with Chapter 2. However, as mentioned, Chapter 3 was the shortest in Fortnite history, lasting only one year. It was released in December 2021 and ended in December the following year.

It appears that Epic Games intends to do the same with Chapter 4. We are currently in Chapter 4 Season 2, and the next season is scheduled for early June. This means that the season will end in September, which also puts the ending date of Chapter 4 Season 4 in December 2023.

This coincides with my assumption that from now on we will get annual chapters instead of very long ones. Chapter 4 is apparently ending after the 4th season, which means Chapter 5 launches at the end of 2023, according to @NotJulesDev This coincides with my assumption that from now on we will get annual chapters instead of very long ones. Chapter 4 is apparently ending after the 4th season, which means Chapter 5 launches at the end of 2023, according to @NotJulesDev 🔥This coincides with my assumption that from now on we will get annual chapters instead of very long ones. https://t.co/TGJv5pt6U3

It seems that Epic Games is now focused on releasing more chapters in a shorter period of time. Due to this, there is a good chance that every single season of Fortnite Battle Royale will last approximately three months and that each chapter will have four seasons.

The good news is that Epic is still focused on developing Fortnite Battle Royale. That said, Fortnite Chapter 5 might be the last chapter that gets frequent weekly updates.

With Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) on the rise, the game developer will likely shift its focus on allowing creators to create their own custom maps. Instead of focusing on the Battle Royale mode, Epic Games could simply "outsource" its work to talented creators.

