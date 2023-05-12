Where to find Star Wars weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Star Wars weapons are available for a limited time in Fortnite Battle Royale, exclusive to an event that ends on May 23. In the meantime, players must use these weapons to complete the latest Star Wars challenge. These weapons, necessary to complete the latest Star Wars challenge, were released on Friday, May 12, and will only be available until the event ends.

Many challenges require Star Wars weapons in Fortnite. From hitting headshots on opponents with a DC-15 Blaster to blocking hits with a lightsaber, these weapons must be used to gain Galactic Reputation and unlock rewards from the new Battle Pass.

This article will explain everything you must know about Star Wars weapons and where to find them in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2.

There are two types of Star Wars weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2

Star Wars weapons in Fortnite can be obtained from several sources (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games has released two types of Star Wars weapons with the latest collaboration. Lightsabers are melee weapons obtained from Rift Gates, while DC-15 Blasters are ranged weapons found in special chests.

Both of these weapons are great when used correctly. Considering that they need to be used for numerous challenges, many Fortnite players have gotten used to them.

If you're unsure where to find these weapons in the current season, here are the steps you need to follow:

1) Obtain a lightsaber from a Rift Gate

Lightsabers can be obtained from particular Rift Gates (Image via Epic Games)

It would help if you talked to a Star Wars NPC next to a Rift Gate to obtain a lightsaber. Once you talk to them, you will enter a Rift Gate and emerge with a lightsaber.

These NPCs can be found all over the island. The easiest way to locate them is to look at the minimap. There are unique icons that show where these NPCs are located.

2) Obtain a DC-15 Blaster from a Clone Trooper checkpoint

DC-15 Blasters can be found at special checkpoints (Image via Epic Games)

A DC-15 Blaster can be found at Clone Trooper checkpoints. There are three checkpoints on the map, and all of them have a couple of Clone Troopers who sell the Star Wars weapon.

Checkpoints are located at Slappy Shores, Frenzy Fields, and Shattered Slabs.

However, it would help if you first looted the area instead of buying the weapon. Checkpoints have several chests that contain DC-15 Blasters. If they haven't been looted, you should open these chests before spending gold on the weapon.

