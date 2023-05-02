Fortnite: How to learn Force abilities at Rift Gates in different matches

The Find the Force event in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has finally arrived. Ahead of Star Wars Day, the weekly update was all about the popular franchise. It introduced new skins, items, and challenges. One of the challenges for this event is to learn Force Abilities at Rift Gates. Here's how you can easily complete this before the end of the current season.

Completing the Find the Force event challenge in Fortnite

Step 1: Load into Fortnite

The Chapter 4 Season 2 loading screen (Image via Fortnite on YouTube)

The first step is to open the game. This can be done on any platform, so whichever one you use normally is fine. The weekly update came out this morning and was pretty substantial, so you will need to update it first and then proceed.

The challenge has to be done in either Battle Royale or Zero Build and will not work in Creative. None of the Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squads will work as the challenge is not specific.

Step 2: Start a match

The Chapter 4 Season 2 lobby (Image via LOGOPED on YouTube)

Start a match in any of these game modes. There's no advantage to any particular one of them per se. Remember that the update is new, so traffic is likely to be high. Matchmaking may take some time.

Step 3: Find a Force Gate

Find a Force Gate in this area (Image via Fortnite.GG)

There are four force gate NPCs in this general area below Frenzy Fields. Head there to complete this challenge and learn the force abilities. The Star Wars NPCs will teach you.

Step 4: Talk to a Star Wars NPC

Learn an ability from Anakin (Image via Comrad3es on YouTube)

Find the Star Wars NPC. For this challenge, players will encounter Anakin Skywalker. Talk to him, and he'll ask if you want to learn certain force abilities. Once you confirm, he will teach you.

Step 5: Enter the gate and return having learned a Force Ability

Enter the gate (Image via Comrad3s on YouTube)

At this stage, a Force Gate will open. Enter it, and a brief Star Wars-esque transition will play out. You will return from the gate with the learned skill. Do this in three different matches to complete the challenge and earn the reward.

