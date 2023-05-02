Fortnite: How to land during Find the Force

Fortnite's Star Wars Celebration has arrived, and it is titled Find the Force. It, naturally, brings a lot of challenges to the table and gives players a few more opportunities to earn some XP and a few rewards before the season ends in about a month. One challenge this week is to land during the Find the Force event. Here's how you can do just that.

Fortnite land during Find the Force event challenge

Step 1: Load the game

Open the game during Chapter 4 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite on YouTube)

Load the game on the platform you prefer to play on and log in to your Fortnite account or whichever one you want to complete the challenges on. The weekly update for the Star Wars Celebration was pretty sizable. Be sure to update the app first.

This is not a Creative-based challenge, so it needs to be done in either Battle Royale or Zero Build. Any mode of Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads will suffice since the challenge is not specific.

Step 2: Start a match

Load a match in this season (Image via LOGOPED on YouTube)

Start a match in any of these modes. It may take some time to matchmake, but this will be how you can complete all of the Star Wars challenges in the game.

Step 3: Jump out of the battle bus

Jump out of the battle bus (Image via NOOB NOOB FRUIT on YouTube)

Once everyone loads into the match, the battle bus will take off. Once it does and you can jump out, you can. This challenge doesn't require you to land at any specific time so you can jump out whenever. You can play it like a regular match and try to land wherever you want.

Step 4: Land somewhere

Land wherever (Image via Fortnite.GG)

This challenge doesn't require you to land anywhere specific, either. For that reason, you can land wherever on the map you want. You can jump out and dive straight down to land as soon as possible if you want.

Repeat these steps five times to complete the challenge.

Fortnite gamers! Participate in a short 1:1 survey and help us make the Fortnite Item Shop better!

Poll : 0 votes