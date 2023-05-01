Fortnite Postcard Tour quests: All challenges & how to complete them

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has introduced new Postcard Tour quests, another way to earn XP and rewards before the season ends in about a month. There are five Postcard Tour quests right now, and they all require players to visit different and seemingly random locations on the map. Here's where to find all five locations in Chapter 4, Season 2.

Fortnite Postcard Tour quests: All locations to visit in Chapter 4, Season 2

Location 1: In the city, there is a masked warrior made of lights

Land here for the warrior with lights (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

In the city refers to Mega City, and the warrior made of lights is pretty easy to see from afar. Fly into the POI and land underneath the hologram warrior. There should be a projector below it, and that's an excellent place to land to satisfy the quest requirements.

Location 2: These boats bring cargo

These boats bring cargo (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

In the harbor just outside Mega City, there's a boat. It has ziplines going to it and a launchpad. There's also a launchpad in Mega City that you can take to get there. The ship has cargo containers on it, and you can then use the ziplines or launchpad to leave and head to the following location.

Location 3: Swim where the water heals

Swim where the water heals (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

Just outside of Steamy Springs is the location for the healing water in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2. There's water there that looks different from the normal water. Swim in it to satisfy this challenge.

Location 4: There's a tree where the three seasons collide

This is the tree the challenge refers to (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

The tree looks like this and is found in the center of the map and ever so slightly to the north. It's east of Anvil Square, so go there and. head to the east until you find this tree. It's a very unique Fortnite tree, so it should be hard to miss when you get to this area.

Location 5: In the ice cave, look for the tower

In the cave, look for the tower (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

The final location is inside the ice cave near Anvil Square. Head there and go inside the cave. In there is the all-too-familiar clock tower from Tilted Towers. Visit the tower to satisfy the requirements for this challenge.

All five Fortnite locations don't have to be visited in a single match, as the storm circle likely won't allow for all this travel in one game.

