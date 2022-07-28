Fortnite: Tilted Towers finally falls victim to the Reality Tree

The Fortnite Reality Tree's roots are heading for the Daily Bugle, but there are a lot of things in its way right now, including Tilted Towers. That and other POIs will likely be altered by the roots.

The Reality Tree in Chapter 3 Season 3 has been causing changes to the map. At the onset of this season, the entire left side of the map was affected by it, and now it's spread to other locations like Logjam Lumberyard, now known as Logjam Lotus, and the Butter Barn (now the Butter Bloom).

A new map change indicates that even more locations will be subjected to the tree's changes. In fact, before the season is over, the roots might spread to all POIs.

Tilted Towers might get altered by the Reality Tree in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The latest slight map change involves a few roots popping out of the ground to the west of Tilted Towers.

This is not uncommon as roots have popped up all over the map. The Reality Tree is slowly spreading to other locations and will very likely damage those in its path. That means Tilted Towers might be next.

Greasy Grove has been destroyed by the Reality Tree, and there's a good chance that Tilted might see something similar happen. It's Epic Games' favorite POI to mess with, so any time there's a chance it can be destroyed, Epic will probably take it.

Fortnite leaks have stated that the Reality Tree's roots are headed for The Daily Bugle and that it will turn into the Daily Bloomgle.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Daily Bugle will change to "The Daily Bloomgle" The Daily Bugle will change to "The Daily Bloomgle"

In order to get there, the roots have to travel from Reality Falls, which would put them roughly on the path marked in the image below. Going in a straight line from Reality Falls to the Daily Bugle puts Tilted just out of reach.

The Reality Tree's roots are heading east (Image via Fortnite.GG)

However, those roots will probably not travel in a perfectly straight line. They'll likely follow along that path, winding and moving up and down. That means that Tilted Towers will probably see some destruction.

Coney Crossroads will, too. Slowly, the roots will cause destruction to whatever is in their path. Other leaks suggest that the roots will eventually spread to Condo Canyon, which effectively condemns Rocky Reels and probably Chonker's Speedway to destruction.

There is no clear antagonist this season. The Imagined Order has been defeated, and Geno is nowhere to be found. Bolstering this notion is how the seasonal Fortnite quests for this season are about research and trying to understand the tree rather than fighting an enemy.

However, it's becoming clearer and clearer that there is a strong possibility that the Reality Tree is the antagonist. No one quite knows what it's doing or why it's doing it. It might not be nefarious, but it is definitely causing destruction.

The Seven are still on the island, probably prepared to fight any threat that arrives. But are they ready to fight the very Zero Point and Reality Tree they've been protecting all along?

