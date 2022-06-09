Fortnite Reality Tree is not what everyone thinks it is

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has finally arrived, and it has brought with it a lot of new content to the game. New characters and skins are available, new locations have appeared on the island, and many of the places from the previous seasons look very different. For a non-chapter change, this season has so much new content to offer.

The storyline seems to have drastically changed as well. Both the island and the Zero Point seem safe for the time being, though Geno is still looming large. The biggest change to come about with regard to the current season is a result of the Zero Point being safe.

The Reality Tree is a spawn of the Zero Point and is a direct product of the Collision event. It's a big part of the game and a very popular Fortnite POI (point of interest), but it might not be what many gamers think.

What the Reality Tree in Fortnite Chapter 3 might actually be

The Zero Point's bloom has spawned the Reality Tree, which is definitely more than what it seems. It's a massive tree that is the epitome of what the new island is: bright and colorful. It also has a secret tunnel and a bunch of chests on top of it. The leaves seem to be absolutely oozing with energy, and the tree might actually be growing.

While this tree is an exciting, new addition to Fortnite, it might be a lot more consequential than it seems at first glance. It can't be broken or mined right now, and that's probably for a good reason.

Octavia Morningstar @PadOfSereniTea Reminds me of Tree of life or Yggdrasil tree from Norse mythology. New Season fortnite. Reminds me of Tree of life or Yggdrasil tree from Norse mythology. New Season fortnite. https://t.co/PPRJtsTITd

In Norse mythology, there is a similar tree. According to Britannica:

"Yggdrasill, Old Norse Mimameidr, in Norse mythology, the world tree, a giant ash supporting the universe. One of its roots extended into Niflheim, the underworld; another into Jötunheim, land of the giants; and the third into Asgard, home of the gods."

Many of those terms might feel familiar. Back in Chapter 2 Season 4, Fortnite had a visitor from another reality. Thor, from the Marvel comics universe, arrived on the island through the Bifrost. Where did he come from? Asgard, his home.

The first Thor movie, which was way back in 2011, explained this to the audience and to Jane Foster, with Thor saying:

"My father explained it to me like this, that your world is one of the Nine Realms of the Cosmos, linked to each other by the branches of Yggdrasil, the World Tree. Now you see it everyday without realizing. The images glimpsed through... what did you call it? This Hooble Telescope... Hubble Telescope... So, the Nine Realms. Now, there is Midgard, which is Earth. This is Alfheim. Vanaheim. Jötunheim. And Asgard. And that's where I come from."

Yggdrasil depictions (Image via All That's Interesting)

Essentially, in Norse mythology and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Thor hails from Norse mythology originally), Yggdrasil is the tree that holds all reality together. In Fortnite, it's the Zero Point that holds all reality together.

The Zero Point is the heart of Reality Zero, which connects to the entire Omniverse (which ironically contains both Marvel comics and the MCU). The Reality Tree is a direct spawn of the Zero Point.

The Zero Point bloomed, which caused the tree to spawn, and it is full of unknown power. The tree is also a pretty clear reference to Yggdrasil.

The tree is full of power and just might be the manifestation of the connection that the Zero Point holds with regard to all realities. The Zero Point connects to everything, and the Reality Tree is a product of that, and as such, it could even be considered a part of the Zero Point itself.

This would not be the first time that a tree represented an omnipotent connection, as Yggdrasil has been a part of mythology for a long time. Moreover, there's a good chance Epic Games is either paying homage to it or making their own version.

Either way, the Reality Tree represents something important, and gamers would be foolish not to keep an eye on it as the season progresses.

