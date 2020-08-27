Fortnite BiFrost Locations: Where to find the marking in Season 4 Map?

Fortnite Season 4 is now in full swing. With players already grinding their way through Week 1 Challenges, things seem to be headed in the right direction.

Fortnite's Season 4 trailer made it evident that Marvel Superheroes arrived in the Battle Royale island through Bifrost. For those who know the lore already, every time you are teleported using the Bifrost, you leave a mark behind.

That seems to be the idea behind one of Fortnite's Week 1 Challenge titled 'Visit BiFrost locations as Thor.'

The challenge is indeed as simple as it sounds. All the players need to equip their Thor skin, and start heading towards the markings in Fortnite Season 4 map.

BiFrost Locations in Fortnite Season 4

The BiFrost marking is on a mountain close to 'The Agency.' (or whatever is left of it). Once players visit the location, dramatic music cues in and then stops shortly after touchdown.

To make it easier, here is a video guide to help locate the BiFrost location with ease.

Watch: BiFrost Locations in Fortnite Season 4

Note: It is important to remember that these challenges will only complete if you visit them as 'Thor,' given they are part of Thor's 'Awakening' theme.

The Heroes have arrived, the villain is on his way – Fortnite Season 4 storyline

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 - Superheroes arrive on the Fortnite Battle Royale island (Image Credits: Epic Games)

The God of Thunder, Thor, has arrived on the Fortnite Battle Royale island. Shortly after touchdown, the Asgardian realized that he alone might not be able to take on the enemy headed his way, which leads to him summoning more paladins from across the universe.

This is when we see Wolverine, She-Hulk, Mystique, Dr. Doom, and many other heroes make their way to the island. Although we've seen many Marvel collaborations in the past, the ongoing narrative and attention to detail blows everything out of the water.