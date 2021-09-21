What happened to the Zero Point in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

The history between Fortnite players and the Zero Point goes way back to Chapter 1. The first live event of the game saw a rocket speed into the sky and blast at several points to cause rifts. Later the permanent rift in the sky came to be known as the Zero Point, the center of reality in the Fortnite Universe.

However, Fortnite players are suddenly unsure about the Zero Point and where it is in Season 8. Here's a look at the best possible answers that fans have come up with using the limited amount of information available right now.

What happened to the Zero Point at the end of Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite?

A group of invading aliens known as the Last Reality encroached upon the Fortnite island and used their humongous Mothership to pick up the Spire that contained the Zero Point and destroyed it. This was vividly shown in the season 7 story trailer.

At the end of the Operation: Sky Fire, the Mothership and the Zero Point were both brought down. Currently the Zero Point is said to be in the underwater complex of the Bridge. This was its last confirmed location before the start of Chapter 2 Season 8.

What will Season 8 mean for the Zero Point in Fortnite?

Fortnite players have spotted multiple cubes moving around the island in Season 8. The Queen Cube and the Kevin variants are all moving towards a direction that seems to be the center of the map.

It is being speculated that the Cubes will once again end up at Loot Lake or anywhere close to the center of the island because they are attracted by the Zero Point's energy. The location where all the Cubes converge might be the exact position of the Zero Point in Fortnite Season 8.

TTVbuddy09 @TVbuddy09 @WeLove_Fortnite All the cubes are going to the middle of the map because maybe if we remember season x when the zero point was there and I think that the zero point is under the map in the same place. If the cubes are going to the middle of the map then they are unlocking the vault. @WeLove_Fortnite All the cubes are going to the middle of the map because maybe if we remember season x when the zero point was there and I think that the zero point is under the map in the same place. If the cubes are going to the middle of the map then they are unlocking the vault. https://t.co/IobhBL5vSS

This is not the first time the Cubes are moving towards the Zero Point. In Season X, the same phenomenon took place that saw Kevin the Cube move towards the Zero Point. This time it seems the Zero Point is beneath the island.

While nobody knows what exactly the Cubes are planning, Fortnite players can rest assured that the Zero Point will play a major role in the future of the island.

