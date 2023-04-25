Fortnite: Where to put up different Wanted Posters

Fortnite's latest week has arrived and brought brand new challenges with it. It is the latest opportunity for gamers to earn more XP and continue leveling up on the battle pass. Week 7 has a few unique challenges and offers a lot of experience. One of the tasks loopers must complete this week is putting up three different Wanted Posters. Here's where you can find the locations to do just that in Chapter 4 Season 2.

Fortnite challenges: Put up Wanted Posters in Chapter 4 Season 2

Step 1: Load into the game

Open up Chapter 4 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite on YouTube)

Load up the game on the platform you prefer to play on. It may need a small update, as weekly patches are released often. Once it's updated and loaded, be sure to log in to your Fortnite account.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Week 5, 6, & 7 Quests (These are the actual weeklies, the ones I posted earlier are Trials quests)

This is not a Creative-based challenge, so it must be done in either Battle Royale or Zero Build. Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads should all suffice.

Step 2: Visit the Wanted Poster locations

There are three Wanted Posters on the map right now (Image via Fortnite.GG)

To complete this challenge, you will need to put up three different Wanted Posters. Unfortunately, they're spread out across the map. There is no simple route to completing this in one match, so it doesn't matter if you head to Brutal Bastion, Shattered Slabs, or Mega City first.

Whichever you visit first, get close to the pinged location above and look at the minimap for the indicator. Once you're close enough, it will also show up on your main screen. You don't have to find the poster first, as there are no physical posters.

Step 3: Interact with the blank poster

A blank Wanted Poster in Brutal Bastion (Image via HarryNinetyFour on YouTube)

The blank Wanted Posters look as shown above. They will have the indicator above them, and they can be interacted with once you get close enough. Hold down the proper button long enough to ensure you put the poster up before leaving.

Step 4: Put up the Wanted Poster

Put up the Wanted Posters (Image via Bodil40 on YouTube)

After putting up the poster, it should fill in and look like this. If it doesn't, and it still looks blank, interact again until it goes up on the wall. Once this is done, you can head to the other two locations, though it might not be all doable in one match.

Once you've put up all three posters, you will earn the reward XP. This challenge is live as of 9 am EST in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

