Where to watch Fortnite FNCS as of Chapter 4 Season 2 (2023 guide)

Fortnite FNCS for Chapter 4 Season 2 is finally here. The highly anticipated competitive event for this season has arrived and the first week of competition has come and gone. Players have already gone ahead and set themselves apart from others as they progress closer and closer to the Grand Finals in a few weeks. For those not participating, which is a large swathe of the community since this a competitive event, watching the festivities from home is an option.

The game doesn't stop, so players can continue grinding out the battle pass. However, for Fortnite programming, this is the way to go.

FNCS guide to watching Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2's competitive event

The first option is to visit the official website. This page has the streams and more in an official layout from Epic Games. In terms of watching the competition, this is as official as it gets.

It has live streams, but if there aren't any live events happening at the time, you can also watch the older competition there. It has an automatic video lined up for whoever visits.

Furthermore, the official Fortnite YouTube account has live streams as well. Twitch also has the FNCS streams. These often have rewards for watching here which are known as Twitch Drops. Even if FNCS Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 doesn't, it's still a very good way to watch the current competition.

These are the only legitimate ways to watch the tournament. Other sites and pages may boast an FNCS stream, but the official broadcast is only available through the aforementioned sources.

The newest season for FNCS is underway (Image via Epic Games)

For the next few weeks, there will be plenty of competitive action going on. All regions have teams ready to continue earning the major prize purse they can get and fans at home can watch them in their pursuit.

Week 1 is already over, but Weeks 2 and 3, as well as the Surge Week and the Grand Finals, still await.

