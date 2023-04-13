Fortnite x Coachella skins reveal terribly disappoints fans, and with good reason

Fortnite has crossed over with a plethora of major brands. The game has nabbed fashion brands like Balenciaga, car brands like Ferrari, and the NBA, along with its athletes like LeBron James. Marvel and Star Wars have also joined the fold. If there's a popular brand out there, Epic has probably worked with them. Coachella is another brand that the game has collaborated with. The popular music festival had an event and skins about a year ago.

The first round of Fortnite x Coachella skins (Image via Epic Games)

Players knew this wouldn't be the end of the collaboration, though. They've patiently waited to see the next round of skins and cosmetics. However, upon the reveal of these fresh skins, most fans are upset. Along with not being too good, they just don't differentiate themselves from the other set of Coachella Fortnite skins enough to justify the acquisition.

Fortnite x Coachella reveal disappoints the community heavily

The skins were revealed on Twitter by HYPEX, a reliable leaker. Players had been looking forward to the next round of the Fortnite x Coachella skins for a long time.

While new skins are often exciting, the latest selection has largely underwhelmed the community. There have been Coachella skins before and it appears that Epic Games has simply reskinned and recolored them.

One player expressed how upset he would be if these ended up being completely new skins and not just styles for the existing skins.

Another said these skins just weren't good. It was rather disappointing after all of the build-up for them.

One commenter laughed at how it appeared that Epic had done almost nothing with these skins for a whole year.

thursday @HeDeletedTheVid @HYPEX Are you serious? They had all year to make new Coachella skins, so instead they pull out the paint bucket tool @HYPEX Are you serious? They had all year to make new Coachella skins, so instead they pull out the paint bucket tool

Many commenters believe that the accessories to these Fortnite skins are better than the skins themselves. That may be the silver lining with this reveal - at least the accompanying cosmetics are worth buying.

Others remarked on how similar they were to the old ones, marking a common refrain among the community after this reveal.

One fan said it succinctly. These are kind of disappointing.

brit🦋 @brintysprea @HYPEX Wow identical to the old skins with different color schemes. That’s kinda disappointing. @HYPEX Wow identical to the old skins with different color schemes. That’s kinda disappointing.

Another bluntly stated that they were just the same skins.

One player did admit that these skins had better colors than the old ones but opined that there was no purpose in having both sets.

combos4fn @combos4fn @HYPEX Bruh. They are just reskins. Let me refund the old ones then to get these since the color scheme is better. @HYPEX Bruh. They are just reskins. Let me refund the old ones then to get these since the color scheme is better.

A few of the individual skins aren't bad, but some of them are pretty unpopular. This particular skin isn't one a lot of players will end up using in all likelihood.

Most of the community shared this sentiment: shock and frustration.

Others just want to see Epic focus on bringing other skins into the game if they're just going to reskin and rerelease old ones.

One went so far as to say that Epic Games had run out of ideas for new Fortnite skins.

Most of the community is thoroughly disappointed with Epic. What was supposed to be a fun reveal with new, quality skins has turned into a disappointment for most players.

