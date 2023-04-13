Create

Fortnite x Coachella skins reveal terribly disappoints fans, and with good reason

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Apr 13, 2023 22:28 GMT
The new Coachella Fortnite skins (Image via HYPEX on Twitter)
The new Coachella Fortnite skins (Image via HYPEX on Twitter)

Fortnite has crossed over with a plethora of major brands. The game has nabbed fashion brands like Balenciaga, car brands like Ferrari, and the NBA, along with its athletes like LeBron James. Marvel and Star Wars have also joined the fold. If there's a popular brand out there, Epic has probably worked with them. Coachella is another brand that the game has collaborated with. The popular music festival had an event and skins about a year ago.

The first round of Fortnite x Coachella skins (Image via Epic Games)
The first round of Fortnite x Coachella skins (Image via Epic Games)

Players knew this wouldn't be the end of the collaboration, though. They've patiently waited to see the next round of skins and cosmetics. However, upon the reveal of these fresh skins, most fans are upset. Along with not being too good, they just don't differentiate themselves from the other set of Coachella Fortnite skins enough to justify the acquisition.

Fortnite x Coachella reveal disappoints the community heavily

The skins were revealed on Twitter by HYPEX, a reliable leaker. Players had been looking forward to the next round of the Fortnite x Coachella skins for a long time.

Fortnite x Coachella Collab Skins! https://t.co/SSMG6WMYah

While new skins are often exciting, the latest selection has largely underwhelmed the community. There have been Coachella skins before and it appears that Epic Games has simply reskinned and recolored them.

One player expressed how upset he would be if these ended up being completely new skins and not just styles for the existing skins.

@HYPEX Istg if these ain’t styles

Another said these skins just weren't good. It was rather disappointing after all of the build-up for them.

@HYPEX Mid

One commenter laughed at how it appeared that Epic had done almost nothing with these skins for a whole year.

@HYPEX Are you serious? They had all year to make new Coachella skins, so instead they pull out the paint bucket tool

Many commenters believe that the accessories to these Fortnite skins are better than the skins themselves. That may be the silver lining with this reveal - at least the accompanying cosmetics are worth buying.

@HYPEX Once again. The accessories ate up the skins themselves

Others remarked on how similar they were to the old ones, marking a common refrain among the community after this reveal.

@HYPEX Hmm how familiar🧐🧐 https://t.co/AmvhY4rnvK

One fan said it succinctly. These are kind of disappointing.

@HYPEX Wow identical to the old skins with different color schemes. That’s kinda disappointing.

Another bluntly stated that they were just the same skins.

@HYPEX Bro.....they are the same skins .... disappointing

One player did admit that these skins had better colors than the old ones but opined that there was no purpose in having both sets.

@HYPEX Bruh. They are just reskins. Let me refund the old ones then to get these since the color scheme is better.

A few of the individual skins aren't bad, but some of them are pretty unpopular. This particular skin isn't one a lot of players will end up using in all likelihood.

@HYPEX She's looking like a pineapple and orange ice cream cone lol https://t.co/UAtByunoHA

Most of the community shared this sentiment: shock and frustration.

@HYPEX Mid tbh https://t.co/GHgwo9AsGt

Others just want to see Epic focus on bringing other skins into the game if they're just going to reskin and rerelease old ones.

@HYPEX Gimme the weeknd skin rn

One went so far as to say that Epic Games had run out of ideas for new Fortnite skins.

@HYPEX SAME SKINS AS LAST YEAR😭 epic ran out of ideas

Most of the community is thoroughly disappointed with Epic. What was supposed to be a fun reveal with new, quality skins has turned into a disappointment for most players.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...